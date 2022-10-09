Last stop: Saint Quentin en Yvelines, France. Filippo Ganna’s season, also a phenomenon of generosity, is not over yet. Saturday in Grenchen, Switzerland, a space Hour record, a 56,792 that even went beyond the 1996 Boardman (56,375), for 22 years the best human performance of this ancient and very tiring specialty. The best viaticum for the track world championships in Saint Quentin en Yvelines, France, the same velodrome among other things as the 2024 Olympics. Filippo, with the national team yesterday on the compact track to cheer for him, arrives today in the west area of Paris directly from Switzerland: the priority is to recover as much as possible after this tremendous effort, morale will help.

NOW THE WORLD

Filippo, after a season that until yesterday had not gone as hoped, has also removed a few pebbles from his shoes: “I dedicate it to myself and to those who have always supported me, I have shown that so many criticisms were unfounded”, he told hot. And yesterday he reiterated it, at the end of the party: “Despite the predictions, when you have them all against, when to point the finger and criticize it is easier to reach out and support, when you have to get the balls out, that’s where who really matters helps you make a difference ”. The team pursuit – Italy is an Olympic and world champion, as well as a world record holder (3’42 “032 in Izu, Olympic Games last year) – will open the program of the world championship: qualifications are scheduled Wednesday between 14 and 16.40, with the first round set in the afternoon / evening and the final the following day. Thursday the individual, a specialty in which Ganna already has 4 world titles (plus one for teams).