Ganna and the tricolor flame on the helmet, politics has nothing to do with it

Ganna and the tricolor flame on the helmet, politics has nothing to do with it

A week before the elections, that design makes people talk. The idea of ​​who made it, however, was that of three lightning bolts with the colors of the flag on a blue background

Social networks, as we know, have the extraordinary ability to notice everything and there are those who, if necessary, take advantage of it. This morning the design on the helmet worn by Filippo Ganna during the time trial at the World Championships in Wollongong did not escape the eyes of cycling enthusiasts: a tricolor flame. A week before the elections, the fuss was inevitable, but apparently politics has nothing to do with it.

Flame or lightning?

The blue helmet, produced by Kask, is signed by Stefano Bartaghi, who also paints shoes and bicycles for many cyclists with his art. The idea was to create lightning bolts in white, red and green on a blue background, but the yield – at least on TV – was much closer to the flame historically adopted by the Italian right, including the Brothers of Italy. The only certainty is that it didn’t bring him luck: Ganna finished in seventh place.

September 18, 2022 (change September 18, 2022 | 13:35)

