Ganna to scream, world champion gold and record in the pursuit. Silver in Milan

Filippo Ganna lights up the third day of the Track Cycling World Championships, taking place in Saint Quentin en Yvelines (Paris). The Verbanese won the men’s pursuit final, which was also an Italian derby, beating the Friulian Jonathan Milan, who had to “settle” for the silver. But not only: after having smashed the hour record just last Saturday, Ganna – in the act of winning the fifth world gold medal – lowered the world record in the pursuit, stopping the time in an extraordinary 3’59 “636.

A monstrous performance, that of Ganna, which confirms – if needed – the strength, the class and the extraordinary moment of form. Right now it can be safely said that he is unrivaled on the slopes everywhere. He is the runner to beat: for anyone. After all, this is confirmed by the fifth world champion gold. The podium of the chase was completed by the Portuguese Alves Oliveira.

Cycling, Golden Ganna with world record

From one record to another

Ganna’s greatness lies in the hunger for success that distinguishes him: immediately after entering the cycling legend, just last Saturday, lowering the hour record, the Piedmontese from Switzerland flew to Paris to break another record: the one that Ashton Lambie had made in Mexico, therefore on high ground, with a time of 3’59 ”930. «Today was one of the most intense days – said Ganna, at the end of the race -: this morning I didn’t want to go out on the track, because I was thinking about the holidays. My companions, however, convinced me to change my mind; that’s why I thank them ».

Track World Championships – Ganna: anthem + podium and world record

The race? «Before I listened to some music, I was excited, Milan’s false start allowed me to stabilize myself, I kept my concentration high and in the end it went well – continued Filippo Ganna -. The track here is fast, I hope to go back for the Olympics in 2024, the goal was to win the medal, the world record has arrived and it’s all the better. With Jonathan we said “may the best man win”, but the future belongs to him. I liked this derby and it shows that Italian cycling is at a high level. I was ready to duel with him, but tonight I think we’ll have a beer together ».

Bianchi 5th in the standing km

The blue day was completed by the fifth place of the twenty-year-old Matteo Bianchi, in the final of the standing km. After beating the Italian record in qualifying, the Bolzano driver competed in 1’00 “012 in the race dominated by Dutch Jeffrey Hhogland (58” 106). Silver to the French Landerneau and bronze to the Spanish Martinez. But there is also the 10 / o place of Elisa Balsamo in the Omnium specialty: the blue has expressed herself below her possibilities.

