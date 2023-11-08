Home » Gansu Team Secures Third Place in National Men’s Hockey Championship
Gansu Team Secures Third Place in National Men’s Hockey Championship

Gansu Team Takes Third Place in National Men’s Hockey Championship

In an intense showdown on November 7, the Gansu team emerged victorious over the Liaoning team with a 1-0 win, securing the third-place spot in the 2023 National Men’s Hockey Championship held in Changzhou, Jiangsu.

The game was marked by outstanding performances from Gansu team players, including Guo Haifeng who scored the winning goal and contributed to the team’s success. The energetic and skillful display of hockey from both teams made for an electrifying match, with Gansu ultimately clinching the win.

The Gansu team’s impressive victory was celebrated with a group photo after the game, highlighting the team’s perseverance and determination throughout the championship.

The championship has seen the Gansu team demonstrate their prowess and determination in the sport, and their third-place finish is a commendable achievement.

The National Men’s Hockey Championship serves as a platform for teams from across the country to showcase their talents and compete at the highest level. The Gansu team’s success is a testament to their hard work and dedication to the sport, and they have undoubtedly made their mark in the national hockey scene.

