Original title: Gansu Tianqu Center won 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze in the 2023 Track and Field Invitational Competition

Zhang Xinyan (right) in the game

Lanzhou Evening News News The first race of the 2023 Athletics Regional Invitational Tournament ended on April 8 at the Xipu National Athletics Training Base in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. After 2 days of fierce competition, players from Tianqu Center in Gansu Province not only won 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze, but also won 1 fourth place, 2 fifth places, 1 sixth place and 1 seventh place. .

This event is co-organized and guided by the Chinese Athletic Association, and undertaken by the Athletics Management Center of Sichuan Vocational College of Physical Education and the Sichuan Provincial Athletic Association. As an important stage for reviewing the winter training results of track and field events and preparing for the grand prix and championships with competitions, it has attracted famous players from all walks of life, and Gansu Tianqu Center sent many players to participate.

In the competition for the first competition day on April 7, our province’s star player Zhang Xinyan and junior sister Wang Panpan won the second and fifth place in the women’s 5000m final with 16 minutes 07 seconds 34 and 16 minutes 21 seconds 88 respectively. In the men’s 5,000-meter final, Sanji Tochi, who mainly focuses on the marathon event, finished fourth with a personal best time of 14:07.49. In the women’s 1500m final, rookie Ji Xinyue finished fifth with a personal best of 4:30.64.

In the competition for the second competition day on April 8, Zhang Xinyan won the women’s 3000-meter obstacle final with 10 minutes 00 seconds 31, showing her leading competitive advantage in the main event; She won the third place in 31.95 minutes and became an important force to consolidate the competitiveness of our province’s women’s 3000-meter obstacle event. In the women’s 800m final, Ji Xinyue reached the first level in 2:12.52 and won the championship. Teammate Niu Jingru won the sixth place in 2:16.27. In terms of throwing events, Ling Shan won the seventh place in the women’s discus final with 49.95 meters.

Ma Wenyan, all-media reporter of Lanzhou Daily

