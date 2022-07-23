Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination and Research Team and worked hard to contribute Kaifeng experience to the revitalization of Chinese football to provide Kaifeng samples

Photo by All Media Reporter Liu Ruiheng

Kaifeng Net News All-media reporter Wei Dongzhu reported that on July 23, Gao Jianjun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, cordially met with Hui Xuejing, the first-level inspector and supervisor of the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Group of the former Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission of the State Sports General Administration, and Wang, the chairman of the China Football Development Foundation. The Chinese Football Coordination Research Team composed of Zhan He and others conducted in-depth exchanges on strengthening the deeper cooperation between the Chinese Football Association, the China Football Development Foundation and Kaifeng, and promoting the revitalization of Kaifeng football, and reached a broad consensus on cooperation. City leaders Zhang Songwen and Liu Zhen, and Yang Nan, chairman of the Provincial Football Association, attended the meeting.

On behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, Gao Jianjun expressed his gratitude to the Chinese Football Association and the China Football Development Foundation for their long-term strong support for Kaifeng’s football cause and development of the football industry, as well as their high trust in Kaifeng’s ability to host games. He said that General Secretary Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the development of football. Kaifeng football culture has a long history, and Kaifeng had an important influence on the development of football as early as the Northern Song Dynasty. In recent years, Kaifeng has conscientiously implemented the central government’s decision-making and deployment on football reform, attached great importance to the development of sports, and firmly determined and confidently implemented the “one movement and one static” sports strategy to strengthen the city. He loves football and participates in the strong atmosphere of football. Starting from top-level design, social football field construction, integration of sports and education, youth competition training, etc., he has promoted the development of football to make great progress, and has become a highlight and demonstration in the country.

Gao Jianjun hopes that the Chinese Football Association and the China Football Development Foundation will give Kaifeng greater support and strong guidance in the popularization of football, the construction of football training bases, the building of brand events, the training of football talents, and the operation of professional football. Greater achievements have been made in the development of the sports industry, the hosting of sports events, and the stimulation of the spirit of competitive sports, helping the construction of Kaifeng, an international football cultural city and a pilot city for healthy and vigorous football. He said that Kaifeng will continue to explore the experience of football reform and development, and combine the development of football and other sports with the improvement of urban functions, the implementation of the strategy of integrating culture, tourism, culture and creativity, and the enhancement of people’s livelihood and well-being, and strive to contribute Kaifeng experience and provide Kaifeng samples to the revitalization of Chinese football. .

Hui Xuejing and Wang Zhanhe expressed their gratitude to the Kaifeng Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government for their long-term care and support for the development of football, and that Kaifeng City is promoting football revitalization, aiming to build a strong football city, and actively serving as the “experimental field” for China‘s football reform. The high-level promotion and pragmatic measures are highly praised. Hui Xuejing and Wang Zhanhe said that Kaifeng has a long history of football development, and sports development is full of vitality. It has made remarkable achievements in inheriting the fine traditions of football, football reform and development, etc., and has been at the forefront of the country in the new era. The Chinese Football Association and the China Football Development Foundation will strengthen the connection with Kaifeng, enhance exchanges, coordinate linkages, increase support for Kaifeng’s football cause and football industry development, and jointly contribute to the revitalization of Chinese football.