Professional and public on the same track

Gao “Min” shines his sword in the Yangtze River Delta Track and Field Invitational Competition

2023-04-14 10:30:33





Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Yu Mingang Zheng Runxin

Yesterday, the 2023 Yangtze River Delta Athletics Division Invitational Tournament ended at the Cixi Sports Center Stadium. Athletes from all over the country competed for 17 events in the male and female professional groups and 11 events in the mass group. The Zhejiang track and field team sent a total of 113 athletes to participate and won 12 gold medals.

Although this competition is a third-level track and field event, it is the first time to combine the public group and the professional group, aiming to allow more people who love track and field sports to participate in the event. It is an attempt by the Chinese Athletic Association to combine the public with the professional. At present, the track and field mass competition is in full swing all over the country, and those who pass the standard can participate in this competition. At the same time, for the players who participated in the amateur group for the first time this time, they can also get a professional certificate.

On the field, the players sweated hard. In the stands, the audience cheered. Although it was a working day, many citizens came to the scene. Zhang Qiaole brought her daughter to the scene early in the morning. The child was holding a telescope, while she took pictures with her mobile phone. Encountering wonderful moments, the mother and daughter applauded in unison. “This is the first time we have watched a track and field competition live, and we are very excited. The players competed fiercely.”

“Holding such a game after the epidemic will not only benefit the people through sports, but also allow citizens to enjoy high-level sports events at their doorsteps. It will also help promote the spirit of sports, boost the spirit of the city, and show more people the good city of Cixi. image.” said the relevant person in charge of the Cixi Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Tourism and Sports.

It is reported that in order to fully prepare for the next Asian Games trials in June, the Zhejiang Athletic Team sent the whole team to train in this competition. Through the two-day competition, it not only tested the recent training results of the Zhejiang Track and Field Team, but also allowed more young players to gain confidence and grow in Cixi. Zheng Xiaoqian, Gu Xiaofei, Feng Zhiqiang, Rao Xinyu created the best results of the season, Chen Fengye, Chen Hao, Song Zhiyuan, Chen Mansha, Xu Xinli and other teenagers created personal best results in this competition, which is surprising. “Judging from the two-day competition, the team’s performance is still remarkable, and the young athletes have been trained. The veterans are also looking for feelings in the competition and recovering their competitive state.” said Wang Runiu, director of the track and field department of Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College.