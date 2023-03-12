(Original Title: Gao Zhidan, Director of the State Sports General Administration: Resolutely Crack Down on and Severely Punish Corruption in Football and Other Fields, “Fake Gambling in Black” Issues)

On March 12, the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress held the third “ministerial passage”.

Gao Zhidan, director of the State Sports General Administration, said on the channel that for a long time, the development of my country’s three major footballs, especially the men’s sports, has not been satisfactory. The level of men’s football has been declining all the way. It is in sharp contrast to the requirements and expectations of the Party Central Committee and the people of the whole country.

Gao Zhidan said that in the recent period, in response to serious problems in the football field, we have been deeply reflecting on and researching solutions and approaches, and are preparing to systematically implement them in terms of ideological education, style construction, deepening reforms, and doing a good job in current work.

With the spirit of re-walking the Long March, we must do a good job in all aspects of the work of the three majors, and we must use strong medicines to eliminate illnesses and reinvigorate chaos. Highlight the problems, persevere in changing the style of work, strengthen responsibility, and implement, resolutely crack down on and severely punish corruption and “fake gambling” in football and other fields, uphold discipline, strictly enforce discipline, improve the system, strengthen rules, and comprehensively repair and restructure A good ecology for the healthy and sustainable development of the three major balls.

On the morning of March 12, the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress held a “minister channel” interview in the Great Hall of the People. Gao Zhidan, director of the State Sports General Administration, Kang Yi, director of the National Bureau of Statistics, and Wang Guanghua, minister of natural resources, were interviewed .

When Gao Zhidan answered the question about how to comprehensively promote the development of the “three big balls”, he said that football, basketball, and volleyball, the three big collective ball games, have a large number of participants and great social influence, and are deeply loved by the general public, especially young people. favorite. The results of the three major goals are not only the outcome of a game, but also reflect the spirit of collectivism and patriotism.

Gao Zhidan said that in history, my country’s “three major balls”, especially women’s events, have achieved good results in the world. The Chinese women’s football team has won the runner-up in the Olympic Games and the World Cup, and is known as the “Clanging Rose”. Following the 1980s and 1990s, the Chinese women’s basketball team won medals in the Olympic Games and World Championships, and won the runner-up in the World Cup last year, showing a good momentum of continuous progress and development. The Chinese women’s volleyball team, tempered through hard training, has continued to struggle generation after generation, winning 10 world championships in the world‘s three major competitions, and winning honor for the motherland.

But to be honest, for a long period of time, the development of my country’s three major sports, especially the men’s sports, has not been satisfactory, the level of men’s football has been declining all the way, and there are even many chaos in the football industry. There is a sharp contrast between requirements and expectations. The three major goals must be improved. This is a sign of a sports power, and it is also a shortcoming that we must make up for in accelerating the construction of a sports power.

“In the recent period, in response to serious problems in the football field, we have been deeply reflecting on the methods and ways to prepare for solutions, and systematically implemented governance from the aspects of ideological education, style construction, deepening reform, and doing a good job in the current work, so as to take a new step forward. In the spirit of the Long March Road, do a solid job in all tasks.” Gao Zhidan said that he must use strong medicine to eliminate illnesses, focus on the determination to control chaos, and focus on the outstanding problems existing in the current work of the three major balls, such as lack of energy and weak work style. Persevere in changing the style of work, strong responsibility, and implementation, and resolutely crack down on and severely punish corruption and fake gambling in football and other fields. ecology.