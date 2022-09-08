The Chinese Olympic Committee held a special plenary meeting in Beijing on the 7th to elect Gao Zhidan as the new chairman of the Chinese Olympic Committee by secret ballot. The meeting also voted to pass the “Chinese Olympic Committee’s 2021 Work Report”, and reviewed and approved some of the Chinese Olympic Committee’s personnel changes proposals.

After being elected chairman, Gao Zhidan said that in the past six years, the Chinese Olympic Committee has successfully completed the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing Winter Olympics, and promoted the leap-forward development of the Chinese Olympic movement. important contribution to the Olympic cause.

Gao Zhidan emphasized that standing at a new historical starting point, the Chinese Olympic Committee will continue to follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, vigorously carry forward the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics and the Olympic spirit, and make every effort to do well in the Paris Olympics, the Milan Winter Olympics and the Olympic Games. Hangzhou Asian Games preparation work, to accelerate the building of a sports power, to achieve the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and to meet the party’s 20 victories with practical actions.

The meeting was chaired by Li Yingchuan, Vice President of the Chinese Olympic Committee. Committee members in Beijing participated in the meeting on site, and members from outside Beijing participated in the meeting in the form of video.