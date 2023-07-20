Gaolie Onana announced move to Man United

Goalie Andre Onana has announced his move to Manchester United in a statement from Inter Milan. The Cameroonian ex-international will go to the Premier League for a reported 51 million euros plus possible bonus payments. The 27-year-old Onana expects “a new trip in Manchester”, as he wrote on Thursday.

The goalkeeper, who retired from the national team, has only been under contract with Inter since July 2022, but quickly worked his way up to become the regular goalie with the Champions League finalists. Onana, who succeeds the Spaniard David de Gea at Manchester, won the Italian Cup and Supercup with the Milanese.

