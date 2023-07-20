Home » Gaolie Onana announced move to Man United
Sports

Gaolie Onana announced move to Man United

by admin
Gaolie Onana announced move to Man United

Goalie Andre Onana has announced his move to Manchester United in a statement from Inter Milan. The Cameroonian ex-international will go to the Premier League for a reported 51 million euros plus possible bonus payments. The 27-year-old Onana expects “a new trip in Manchester”, as he wrote on Thursday.

Reuters/Umit Bektas

The goalkeeper, who retired from the national team, has only been under contract with Inter since July 2022, but quickly worked his way up to become the regular goalie with the Champions League finalists. Onana, who succeeds the Spaniard David de Gea at Manchester, won the Italian Cup and Supercup with the Milanese.

See also  Snooker British Open Day 2: Chinese Legion has 7 players advanced to the top 32 – yqqlm

You may also like

Juve announces the renewal of the jewel of...

Australian Billy Pollard joins La Rochelle

Wout van Aert leaves the Tour de France...

Renowned Puerto Rican Equestrian Rider Found Dead at...

Hungarian Grand Prix: Laurent Rossi replaced as Alpine...

Rematches of the 1st preliminary round of the...

James Trafford: Burnley sign Manchester City goalkeeper in...

Rangnick nominates second perspective squad – sport.ORF.at

Chinese women’s football team prepares for crucial match...

UFC London: Molly McCann says he deserves co-headline...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy