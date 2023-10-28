Home » Garcia ‘all matches count, but tomorrow we want to beat Milan’ – Football
Garcia 'all matches count, but tomorrow we want to beat Milan' – Football

“The truth comes not only from tomorrow’s match against Milan, but from all the matches played. Of course, tomorrow is an important match, which we play at home against a direct opponent and we have a great desire to win it.


We are in an interesting phase and we know that only by winning 2-3 games in a row in the league will we really improve the standings.” Napoli coach Rudi Garcia said this on the eve of the match against the Rossoneri.


“The truth – he states – is that we wanted to win all the 12 games played so far and be higher than the fourth place in the league we are in and in the Champions League to be higher than second place. I know that my players give their best to try to win, I push them to improve and I’m happy with the attitude they had in Verona and Berlin. In Germany we could have played better, but we had the attitude a team needs to win in the Champions League, where it’s always difficult, enough watch Real Madrid in Braga”.

