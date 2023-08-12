Garcia: ‘Osimhen is happy, Napoli did a good job’

The certainty that Osimhen won’t start, the victory in the last friendly of the retirement of Castel di Sangrothe first sensations about new purchases like Cajuste. It’s a Rudy Garcia smiling, the one who at the end of the 2-0 of the Napoli on theApollon Limassol speak to Sky Sport. And comment on the words of Of Lawrence: the president confirmed that Osimhen will stay. “I want Osimhen to be happy -explains Garcia- The club and the player have done a good job. He is a driving force, we ask him for goals, when it’s official he can only dedicate himself to the pitch and I like this better ”. A word on too Zielinski, flattered by the Arab sirens but on the pitch from the first minute in the friendly match against Apollon: “Zielinski is under contract like everyone else. They all played tonight, let’s hope they’re ready for Frosinone.”

Garcia: “Naples plays football, Cajuste will be fine”

“The pace was too slow in the first half – the Frenchman said about the friendly match – There was a lack of movement but in the second half we increased our intensity and quality. We could have scored more than two goals. The newcomers have proved to be up to it. 14 days of retreat is a long time but we did a good job. Now when we resume we will make a good preparation because col Frosinone it will be difficult and we will have to be ready”. In the second half, the French coach also sent the new signing onto the field Jens Cajust: “He can play in all three positions in midfield, from playmaker to half forward. He has great technique, he gives us physicality, he’s tall, he’s able to recover balls. He will get on well with a team like ours that plays football. Glad he’s coming, he’s still young. He can still improve physically, he’s a good signing”. Then, on the experiments tried in retreat: “I did experiments, Zerbin half ala I liked. Players respond well when I ask. I like that they stay clear even when tired. And then it’s always important to win, even if Apollon isn’t of the highest level”