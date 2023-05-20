GARDA TRENTINO EXTRA TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

The debut of GTT Extra was the highlight of the 2023 edition, with the Swedish qualifier of Team Sportiva who was able to return to Arco in 23h54’01” with over 10,000 meters of altitude difference in his legs on the peaks surrounding Garda Trentino: Monte Stivo, Monte Altissimo, Punta Larici, coasts of Tremalzo, Cima Vies, Bocca di Trat and Monte Calino. An authentic journey faced almost completely alone, after that once he left the second life base of Torbole – just over halfway through the race – the advantage over his pursuers widened, until he exceeded the hour on the finish line. The South Tyrolean Alexander Rabensteiner (+1h16’28) and the Trentino Marco Gubert (+1h45’48), one of the creators and designers of GTT Extra, climbed with him on the podium.

“The best finish of my life” were the words of the 46-year-old Swede from home in Chamonix, an athlete capable of getting on the Tor des Geants podium in 2021 and therefore used to very important stages. But the welcome received in Arco after almost 24 hours spent in rain, fog and wind hit the mark, giving strong emotions to a grateful Restorp for the sensations experienced during the hours of the race. And while the Lithuanian Monika Mile is in the race – her arrival is expected in the night -, the Arcense afternoon greeted the arrivals of the flagship race Garda Trentino Trail (62 km for 3700 meters in altitude), the Ledro Trail (44km for 2400 meters in altitude) and the Tenno Trail (30km for 1600 meters in altitude).

And in the year that brought the novelty of the UltraTrail, the Garda Trentino Trail became more international thanks to the men’s successes of the French Gautier Bonnecarrere in GTT (6h16’06) and the Spanish David Rovira in the Tenno Trail (2h23’02 ). Both have Pyrenean origins in common but with the Iberian who in the meantime has decided to embark on a career as a physiotherapist in Bologna. Foreign signature also for the women for the Tenno Trail thanks to the German Kim Strohmann (2h52’16) while Laura Barale from Turin won the longest distance after 7h42’45 of the race. The South Tyrolean Birgit Stuffer triumphed in the Ledro Trail (5h27’21) awaited by her friend Alex Rabenstainer while among the men success of the Vicenza-born Michele Meridio (4h09’15) who wanted to make an appointment for 2024 to try to break the four o’clock wall race hours.

Unanimous willingness on the part of the athletes to underline the goodness of the organizing machine in setting up the track and refreshments and in this sense the arrival of Christian Modena from Trentino was particularly effective, for once not among the very first on the finish line – twelfth in the Ledro Trail – but until after midnight on the Friday involved in welcoming and catering the athletes involved in the GTT Extra at the Mori waist.

The rain and non-ideal climatic conditions therefore did not affect the work of the organizing committee led by the president Matteo Paternostro, who was at the helm for the whole night to be able to manage any problem that might have arisen. But almost everything went smoothly, waiting for the last protagonists of GTT Extra to complete their effort, with the latest arrivals expected around noon tomorrow, Sunday. This first edition of GTT Extra has marked the way and the emotion of the arrival of Restorp will remain in the annals of the race drawn in the nature of Garda Trentino, as well as the words of the Swede: “The most beautiful finish of my life, I’m not never been greeted like this. We encountered wind and fog, both on the Altissimo and on the Stivo, but we raced on a fabulous track. I stopped to take some pictures and I marked some points to come back to get to know them better. It was a tough race, but the temperature in the end was almost always perfect for racing. Not having a marked track makes concentration even more important: now I have to regain some energy, but I wanted to fully enjoy the applause. It is a gratification after such an effort”.

