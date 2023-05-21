GARDA TRENTINO TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

A ride in the rain to climb over the mountains of Alto Garda and Ledro. At dawn, i.e. five and a half hours later, the two German influencer athletes Susan Lehmann and Magdalena Kalus also concluded their joint efforts. The Swede Petter Restorp dominated the men’s race, capable of closing the Garda ultratrail as early as midday on Saturday, six minutes before the end of the 24-hour race. Two regional athletes were also on the podium: the South Tyrolean Alexander Rabensteiner (25h10’29”) and Marco Gubert (25h39’49”) from Arcense, in fact one of the fathers of this new transversal competition to the two days of Garda Trentino.

In the Garda Trentino Run that closes the three days at home was the experience of Emanuele Manzi and the talent of Alessia Scaini to allow them to do an encore in 2022: the fast race brought the curtain down on the Garda Trentino Trail 2023 edition with over 200 athletes who tackled the shortest test scheduled for the intense weekend, on the 11Km track with 600 meters of altitude difference designed around Arco. And thus ended the eighth edition of the event organized by the organizing committee led by Matteo Paternostro who wanted to enrich himself with a further challenge, that of Garda Trentino Trail Extra with its 154 km route with over 10,000 meters in altitude.

The rider from Como put his signature (53’41) on the day of the competitive debut of the youth section of the Scarpa Team of which he is coach, leaving behind the pupil Nicolò Lora Moretto (54’54) and the landlord Alessio Benedetti ( 55’17) who thus completed the podium. Eleventh fastest time of the day for Alessia Scaini (1h01’34), from Piedmont who has been living right in Arco for over a year, a few hundred meters from the finish straight. This is the second consecutive success in the “small” Garda Trentino Trail for the twenty-four year old from Oulx. Knowledge of the track was an element in her favor in the challenge with the young South Tyrolean Anna Hofer while the expert Elisa Desco took the third step of the podium.