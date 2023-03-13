The weekend from 19 to 21 May will once again be one to remember: if in 2022 the Garda Trentino Trail was the stage for the Italian Short and Long Trail Championships, next May’s edition is ready to inaugurate another primizia, i.e. the Extra version on a 150-kilometre route, with a 10,000-metre difference in altitude, which will take the athletes to explore the peaks that embrace Garda Trentino and Ledro.

The novelty inevitably shook the environment, bringing enthusiasm both to the new entry and to the four “canonical” distances, namely the classic Garda Trentino Trail (62km with a difference in altitude of 3,800m), the Ledro Trail (44km with a difference in altitude of 2,400 ), the Tenno Trail (30Km for 1,600 meters in altitude) and the Sunday Garda Trentino Run confirmed on the 11Km route for 600 meters in altitude. Races that have now rightfully become one of the main racing events in nature on the European scene, thanks to the evocative presence of the lakes of Garda, Ledro and Tenno to which, in 2023, also Lake Cavedine will be added.

The addition of Garda Trentino Trail Extra has therefore further enriched the offer of the weekend: the protagonists of the longer route will leave Arco at 12 noon on Friday 19 May to return within the time limit of 50 hours (i.e. within 14 on Sunday) after going up the Sarca Valley through the lunar Marocche di Dro, touching Lake Cavedine and reaching the ridge of Monte Bondone and following the ridge up to the Prospero Marchetti Hut on Monte Stivo (2,059 m asl), be got off in Vallagarina at Mori (first life base) to tackle the longer ascent towards the Damiano Chiesa Refuge on Monte Altissimo di Nago (2,080m asl) and then return to the shores of Lake Garda at Nago (second life base) and Torbole. The second part of the route will lead the participants to go up the Ponale path in Riva del Garda to reach Pregasina and the related ridges up to Passo Nota where they will descend in the direction of Lake Ledro and then go up the southern slopes of Valle di Ledro and stop in Tiarno di Sopra (third life base). The subsequent ascent towards Malga Vies and the steep descent towards the former Lenzumo power plant will allow you to reach the Val Concei and then climb to the Nino Pernici Hut on the Ledro Alps: from that moment on, the route will in fact retrace the final part of the other major routes to bring the athletes back to Arco after having touched the San Pietro refuge on Monte Calino and the Bocca di Tovo.