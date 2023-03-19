Home Sports Garland 24+9, Bill 22 points, Mitchell easily 20 points, the Cavaliers beat the Wizards – yqqlm
On March 18, 2023, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Cleveland Cavaliers played against the Washington Wizards at home. After the game, the Cavaliers beat the Wizards 117-94.

Full game specific score:

24-31, 20-30, 30-23, 20-33 (Wizards first)

The player stats for both teams are as follows:

Wizards: Bill 22 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, Porzingis 20 points and 9 rebounds, Morris 10 points and 5 assists, Kuzma 7 points;

Cavaliers: Garland 24 points, 4 rebounds and 9 assists, Mobley 20 points and 8 rebounds, Mitchell 20 points and 6 rebounds, LeVert 15 points, Rubio 8 points and 5 assists.

