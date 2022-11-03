Original title: Garland made a comeback with 29+12 double third with 56 points, the Cavaliers captured the Green Army in overtime and won 6 consecutive victories

On November 3, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued, and the Boston Celtics challenged the Cleveland Cavaliers away. After the whole game, the Cavaliers defeated the Celtics 114-113 in overtime and won 6 consecutive victories.

Overall stats:

Specific score: 27-35, 29-15, 20-33, 31-24, 6-7 in overtime (Celtics ahead).

On the Cavaliers side, the core point guard Darius Garland returned from injury. As a result, in the first game of his comeback, he scored 29 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists and 3 steals, without any strangeness. In addition, LeVert had 15 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, Evan Mobley had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, Jarrett Allen had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 2 blocks, Mitchell had 25 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists, Dean – Wade had 6 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, and Kevin Love had 8 points and 5 rebounds.

On the Celtics side, Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, and Tatum scored 26 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 blocks. In addition, Horford 12 points and 12 rebounds, Derrick White 3 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists, Smart 16 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Grant Williams 11 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals, Brogdon 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists .

Game recap:

In this game, Garland returned from injury and returned to the starting lineup. His return also greatly boosted the morale of the team. After the opening, Horford and Jaylen Brown made layups successively, giving the visiting team a 4-0 lead. But soon Garland hit a three-pointer, and the Cavaliers fought back. After that, Brown became the main attacking point on the side of the Green Army. He succeeded in a jumper, and also hit a foul free throw and a three-pointer one after another. But then, the advantage was controlled by the Cavaliers. After Garland’s comeback, he didn’t feel unfamiliar at all. He continued to hit three-pointers. There were 2 minutes and 10 seconds left in this quarter. After a breakthrough shot, he had scored 14 points, and the Cavaliers had a double-digit lead. In the countdown stage of this quarter, Smart hit a three-pointer. After the single quarter, the Green Army was temporarily behind 27-35.

In the second quarter, Tatum made 2 of 2 free throws, and Brogdon also made a step-back jumper, and the difference was narrowed. But Garland’s three-pointer was still hitting, and Mitchell also scored consecutive points from outside shots. In the middle of this section, the efficiency of both sides has declined. On the Green Army’s side, Brown continued to support the team’s offense. He forced Love to complete 2+1. Then, Tatum also found the feeling of three-pointers + dunks and hit two consecutive rounds. Before halftime, Brogger got on the basket and the Greens had overtaken by 8 points. Jarrett Allen made an alley-oop layup, and after halftime, the Cavaliers were temporarily behind 50-56.

After changing sides to fight again, Brown shot a step-back jumper and a three-pointer as soon as he came up. After that, Horford also made a three-pointer, and the visiting team led by 10 points. In the passive, the knights performed very calmly, and they bloomed more and quickly set off a wave of climax. In the middle of the three quarters, after Mitchell and Mobley scored consecutively, the Cavaliers managed to level the difference. At the end of the third quarter, the Green Army continued to misfire, and the Knights took the opportunity to launch a new attack wave. With Jarrett Allen and Tatum succeeding in free throws successively, after three quarters, the Greens temporarily trailed 76-83.

In the final quarter, Brown made a free throw, Brogdon scored a breakthrough, Horford scored 2+1, and the Green Army set off a climax to level the difference. Since then, the two sides have launched a decisive battle, and the score has been biting. In the last 3 minutes of the game, Mitchell scored 9 points in a row, showing his star value. But on the Green Army side, Smart made a layup and jumper 2+1 in a row, Tatum also made a layup, and the point difference was still tightly bitten. With 6.7 seconds left in the game, Tatum made a gliding dunk after breaking through, and the two sides tied. Mitchell had a lore chance, but his step-back jumper was blocked by Tatum. The game can only be decided by overtime.

In overtime, Garland made another three-pointer and assisted Mitchell to score an alley-oop dunk, and the Cavaliers took the lead. The double third is also unambiguous. Brown and Tatum each scored a goal, and the difference returned to 1 point. But since then, Jaylen – Brown lore failed. In the end, after the game was over, the Cavaliers defeated the Celtics 114-113 in overtime and won 6 consecutive victories.

Starting lineup for both sides:

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Derrick White, Marcus Smart

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland

