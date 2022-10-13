Bertini: «Regrets for the tie break knockout, but flashes of good play». Appeal for the no to the membership of Agostini and Giampietri

GARLASCO

«In Parma it did not end as we hoped, but it went as we could have foreseen: a race with many chiaroscuro effects, certainly deriving from the condition and the“ construction ”of the team idea, yet to be developed. However, it was nice to play, to find some moments of great competition and a good game and above all it is useful to have, finally, the evaluation of the championship ». The considerations of Vittorio Bertini, coach of Garlasco, accurately photograph the progress of the away debut of Moyashi, the Lomellina team in its second season in the men’s A3 championship (White group).

The narrow victory at the tie-break won by the Emilians must not in any way diminish the performance of the “Penguins”, who presented themselves to the challenge with various and not negligible training problems. Leonardo Puliti, one of the two veterans of the salvation achieved in the last championship, has been living for some weeks with an annoying shoulder pain, which did not prevent him from making an excellent performance in attack with 16 points on the scoresheet. Baciocco, on the other hand, is recovering from the back aches that have plagued him in the last period, forcing him to stop for even a week. Caianiello himself was unavailable due to a flu syndrome, but his return should take place in time for next Sunday’s home debut at PalaRavizza against Vigilar Fano. Pecoraro trained in half service, also suffering from back pain. The result is a picture that brings out the glass half full, on the point conquered at PalaRaschi, compared to the regret of not having been able to capitalize on an advantage of 2 sets to 1.

Appeal to Fipav

As if that were not enough, Garlasco was unable to field the spiker Filippo Agostini and the central Lorenzo Giampietri in the seasonal debut due to registration problems, two pawns of fundamental importance in the chessboard of coach Bertini. The company led by president Silvia Strigazzi has filed an appeal with the Fipav federal court to allow the two players to be available to Bertini from the next match day, the verdict is expected in the next few hours. It can be easily deduced that a negative outcome of the instance would force the lomellini to have to give up at least for a few more weeks to two elements capable of increasing the rotations in the game in progress. –