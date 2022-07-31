GARLASCO

He was officially presented to the new Garlasco of Mr. Roberto Gioia. For the Lomellina club, fresh from relegation to the First category after the play out lost against Bressana, the season that is opening represents a zero year. A restart that marks a new course, not only for the many changes in the squad, but also because the summer brought a new leadership, led by the new president Silvia Strigazzi after the merger with volleyball.

On a technical level, the company has focused on Gioia, former Trino coach (Piedmontese Excellence) and on a very renewed group of players who will present themselves at the starting line of the championship with the aim of quickly forgetting relegation and to aim for tall. Eight new additions: goalkeepers Busca and Lodola, defender Piedinovi, midfielders Contiero, Portaluppi and Sambugaro, forwards Elefante and Meneghetti. Then three young people promoted by the junior training: they are Vella, Cecchini and Pistoia. The start of the preparation is set for Saturday 20 August with the meeting in Garlasco. There will also be three friendlies, with opponents, dates and times yet to be formalized. Championship starts on Sunday 11th September 11th. Here is the rose. Goalkeepers: Gabriele Busca, Andrea Lodola. Defenders: Giacomo Lino, Brian Cepeli, Federico Rognoni, Samuele Piedinovi, Tommaso Vella. Midfielders: Tommaso Boselli, Anoir El Khaddar, Andrea Oglio, Andrea Attolini, Matteo Contiero, Mattia Portaluppi, Luca Sambugaro, Nicolò Pistoia. Forwards: Alberto Targa, Luca Elefante, Nadir Meneghetti, Daniele Pira, Matteo Cecchin. –

Alberto Colli Franzone