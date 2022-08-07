Home Sports Garlasco fishing for Romagnoli A big leap in quality with the Marche plant
05 August 2022

GARALASCO

Savino Di Noia, sporting director of Volleyball 2001 Garlasco, who was able to sign a central of the caliber of Giulio Romagnoli, born in 1998 for the team of coach Vittorio Bertini, for the next season of the men’s A3 series, is a big blow. one hundred and ninety-seven centimeters, which supports the confirmed Giampietri in the central sector, awaiting the presentation of a third first-half player. Giulio Romagnoli is originally from Fermo, starts with volleyball at 16 and, after just three seasons between youth teams and regional tournaments, enters the A2 series of Videx Grottazzolina, a company in which he remains until last year.

In the 2021/2022 championship he then made his first experience outside the Marche with the Delta Group Porto Viro. «You It was a real awareness. I worked a lot, even on a physical level, and volleyball has become a full-time commitment », comments Giulio Romagnoli. And it is precisely the physical work that does not weigh on the central player from the Marches, accustomed to exploiting his physicality and making the attack his fundamental point: «I am a central attacker above all. I consider myself not very technical, I also believe due to the fact that I approached this sport late, so I express myself better in attack, rather than on the wall », explains the newcomer to the Garlasco home. The offensive effectiveness, however, passes from the skilled hands of the director: «I don’t have a favorite ball, it depends a lot on the understanding that is created with the dribble. With a lifter I can find harmony on a pattern, with another teammate instead prefer a different ball. The first months will be crucial to find the right feeling with Bellucci and Minelli »adds Romagnoli. At the premiere, the Garlasco championship will take the field in Parma on 9 October for the debut: «We will meet an old acquaintance of mine from Grottazzolina, Alex Reyes. I know the Cuban hammer well and it will be stimulating to try to contain it against the wall “, concludes the central who joins the squad of coach Bertini for now formed by the confirmed Lorenzo Giampietri (central), Leonardo Puliti (forward) and the new arrivals, or the directors Alessandro Bellucci (from San Donà di Piave, A3), Francesco Minelli (from Bresso, B), and the forwards Leonardo Baciocco (from Montecchio Maggiore, A3) and Filippo Agostini (from Aversa, A3), awaiting other grafts soon . –

