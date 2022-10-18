RIVANAZZANO

Garlasco doubles last Sunday’s home victory by storming the field of a Rivanazzanese who falls for the second consecutive time. It was the hosts who took the lead first with a masterful free kick from Zilocchi. In the second half, however, the changes of Mr. Gioia change the face of the game and with two goals the guests get the three points.

“We have the ball in our hands, but we are unable to materialize, a constant that has accompanied us from too many games – explains Massimo Piccinini, coach of the Oltrepadani -. We take avoidable goals, the result of excessive carelessness for a team that wants to do well ».

On the opposite side, Mr. Roberto Gioia is not satisfied with success: «In the first half we played too slowly and created only one opportunity. In the second half we reacted to the disadvantage, increasing the pace and scoring. We know we have a fund of energy to spend. In the last three matches we struggled to start strong ».

First half hard fought in midfield and few chances, with the defenders who juggle well in the area. In the end it is the hosts who are dangerous. First Salviotti puts in the middle a ball that ends up outside without anyone touching it, then Matteo Versuraro jumps the man on the left and falls at the edge of the area, inside or outside it is not clear. The referee continues until the ball reaches Zilocchi who is knocked down centrally outside the area. It is the player himself who scores with an excellent free kick.

In the second half Garlasco presses, on a restart from the edge Zilocchi takes aim, but pulls out a little, then it’s up to Antony Farina to try the blow from 30 meters: out just a little. Garlasco increases the pressure and forces Santamaria to make a split save by interrupting a clear scoring action. The changes of Mr. Gioia begin to heat up and after a quarter of an hour Garlasco draws. Long pass and Portaluppi is good at nibbling the ball for the rushing Meneghetti who slips in without problems.

After two minutes the same action is repeated, but this time Santamaria saves, intervening with his foot. On the reversal in front of Farina would have the goal ball on an assist from Echimov, but the home striker hits plan.

The doubling of Garlasco comes from the development of an attack by Meneghetti with a melee in the area and a happy touch from the newly entered Targa. In the final Busca rejects a broadside from Matteo Versuraro with his face, then Targa has a good ball on his feet for the third goal. The last chance is for Zilocchi, but Busca is well placed and saves. –