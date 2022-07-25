The championship starts on 9 October, the last day of the regular season on 2 April 2023. Here is the play off and play out format

GARLASCO

The new men’s A3 season – second consecutive – of Volleyball 2001 Garlasco, led by confirmed coach Vittorio Bertini, will begin with the trip to Parma, WiMore field, on October 9th. The calendar, made official by the League, offers twenty-six days of regular season between home and away, before the next phase reserved for play off promotion and play out salvation. The last leg is set for December 18th, the first return leg is also played on Boxing Day, then the championship will stop to resume on January 8th with the second return day. Another stop on March 12 for the Italian Cup finals, the last day of the regular season on April 2. Midweek shifts are scheduled on 19 October (third outward) and 8 December (eleventh outward).

The path of the lomellini

The seasonal debut at PalaRavizza for Garlasco will be on the second day on October 16 against Fano, exactly as it happened in the last championship, then a midweek trip to Savigliano, home match with Pineto, double Venetian trip to Belluno and Montecchio, then Mirandola at home, Macerata out, double home round with Monselice and Bologna, derby in Brugherio on 8 December, then, before Christmas, San Donà at home and San Giustino before the 2022 closure at home on 26 December (1st return), with Parma.

The lot of Garlasco’s opponents in the White group is made up of Da Rold Logistics Belluno, Geetit Bologna (relegated to B bought the rights to A3 from Sa.Ma. Portomaggiore), Gamma Chimica Brugherio (relegated to B, bought the rights to A3 dal Saronno newly promoted by B), Vigilar Fano, Med Store Tunit Macerata, Stadium Volleyball Mirandola (newly promoted by B), TMB Monselice (newly promoted by B), Sol Lucernari Montecchio Maggiore, WiMore Parma (acquired the rights of A3 from relegated Mondovì from A2), Abba Pineto, Volley Team San Donà di Piave, ErmGroup San Giustino (bought the rights to A3 from Letojanni), Monge-Gerbaudo Savigliano (relegated to B, bought the rights to A3 from ViviBanca Parella Torino). Compared to last season, Videx Grottazzolina and Tinet Prata di Pordenone, promoted to Serie A2, are no longer in the White group.

The format

As for the championship formula at the start on 9 October, at the end of the 26 regular season matches, the last two classified of each group will be relegated to B, while the eleventh and twelfth will play the play outs if the gap between them is less than 6 points, otherwise the twelfth will go directly to Serie B. The novelty this year concerns the first classified of the two groups who will play a promotion play-off and the winner will be promoted directly to Serie A2, while the loser will return, starting from the semifinals, in the promotion playoffs which will be accessed by the teams ranked from second to seventh place. The Italian Cup (quarter-finals on January 18th, possible Final Four on March 11th and 12th) and the Super Cup (April 8th) will also be played with calendars that will be dictated by the end-of-first classification. –

Fabio Babetto