GARLASCO

Having arrived during the current season and confirmed with salvation reached, coach Vittorio Bertini continues his adventure at the helm of the A3 series formation of Volley 2001 Garlasco for the 2022/23 season. Already passed for the lomellino club in the 2016/17 season, Bertini returned to the court of president Silvia Strigazzi in January 2022, ferrying the Pavia team to safety in the first season in the A3 series.

confirmation

After confirming the technical guide, it was the turn of the work with the sporting director Savino Di Noia in the composition of a squad for the 2022/23 season brought great surprises. First of all the name of Stefano Giannotti. «One that at the beginning of the market we could not even imagine being able to reach, considering it too far above our expectations», explains Bertini. «However, along the way we realized that many athletes recognized the seriousness of the company, which for many years has established itself in excellent volleyball. Even the salvation gained in the first year in A3 certainly has its weight and in general the club is creating a very high reputation. So a praise to Savino for having pursued important objectives and for having composed this squad ». There are therefore many innovations for the 2022/23 season, starting with Federico Moro who will work alongside coach Bertini on the bench as second coach, leaving the role of athlete to put his charisma and technical skills to good use on the bench: “My relationship he has been with Moro for a long time, since I found him at Asystel Milan in 2006, then I had him in pink in Vimercate, in Saronno, for the first time in Garlasco in 2016, then in Turin and finally last season there we are found here in Serie A3 », continues coach Bertini. «Federico is an extraordinary person and a charismatic athlete and it was time for him to put all his experience to good use in another role. It will be useful to have him in the team for his recent history as an athlete and a locker room man ».

As regards the expectations and the objectives of the season, Vittorio Bertini is unbalanced joining the enthusiasm that reigns in the environment: «I really want to start and I don’t want to run the risk of forging ahead. Experience has taught me that the accounts are all done in the end, so it will be my task to measure this great enthusiasm and channel it towards our goals. The rose on paper is certainly doomed to attack. The first aspect to be considered will therefore be the reception structure, studying how to fit second-line specialists such as Agostini and Accorsi who can provide great balance to the game. Then all the other aspects, such as the agreement of the dribble with the central players. I believe that the core game in the A3 series is a substantial asset to develop the rest of the game. Peric will help us in this as a left-handed central becomes very difficult for the opponent to read. For the rest, we are aiming to start strong to gain confidence and consolidate our position, manage the physiological phases of decline for the rest of the season and end up growing between March and April ». –

Fabio Babetto