Garmin Lily is updated with two new styles and colors

Garmin Lily is updated with two new styles and colors

Garmin has updated its Garmin Lily smartwatch with a few new colors. It is the first update of the range.

The Garmin Lily is the company’s smartwatch that is openly designed for the female wrist, and it now has two new styles:

• Garmin Lily Sport Edition: with a cream gold bezel, a pink case and a sporty silicone band
• Garmin Lily Classic Edition: the same cream gold bezel with gray case and leather band

The Lily Sport retails for 199 euros while the Lily Classic jumps to 249 euros.

The Garmin Lily was launched in 2020 and this is the first update we’ve seen in the range.

It features a 34mm case, 10mm smaller than most of Garmin’s lineup, including the unisex 255S, 265S and 45S watches.

The screen also features a pattern that remains displayed even when the display turns off.

It also has sports tracking (albeit without built-in GPS) and cycle tracking features from Garmin.

We also hope for a more powerful Garmin Lily 2 in the near future, perhaps with biometric cycle tracking and period forecasting features that we have seen on the Apple Watch Series 8 and recently announced by Samsung.

