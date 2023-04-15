Garmin has presented the new Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch series, characterized by greater resistance and power than the previous one. The watch has been designed to withstand the most extreme stresses and external agents, thanks to the US military standard (MIL-STD-810), which makes it resistant to thermal shocks, water and shocks. The Power Glass lens is chemically strengthened and scratch resistant, while the 50 mm fiber-reinforced polymer case makes the watch robust and durable.

The Instinct series was designed to revolutionize the way you wear Garmin’s outdoor navigation and orientation technology, offering an iconic, current design with a rough and unscrupulous cut. The new Instinct 2X Solar model is even bigger and with extreme autonomy thanks to Power Glass solar charging. The large monochrome display is easy to read, and 50% longer life than an Instinct 2 Standard Series product means longer battery life.

Instinct 2X Solar is equipped with a LED torch positioned at 12 o’clock, with adjustable intensity and strobe mode, which makes it an incredible accessory for moving around in low light conditions. Furthermore, it is available in different colours, from darker tones such as Graphite and Moss, to trendy nuances such as Flame Red and Whitestone, or shades from the Tactical world, such as Coyote Tan and Black.

The Instinct 2X Solar series is ideal for all activities, both outdoor and urban, and offers a range of advanced features. Daily monitoring of physical parameters and state of shape are guaranteed thanks to the detection of heart rate directly from the wrist, tracing of respiration, evaluation of sleep quality and sampling of oxygen saturation in the blood with Pulse Ox. There are dozens of preloaded sports profiles, from running to biking to surfing, for both indoor and outdoor activities. The watch also offers even more precise and detailed fitness indicators thanks to the new generation heart rate detector, now able to provide information on recovery times, quality and training loads through new calculation algorithms studied by Firstbeat Analytics.

Every morning, the Morning Report provides an overview of your sleep for the past night and an indication of training for the day, as well as HRV Status (heart rate variability) and weather conditions (if the smartwatch is paired with a smartphone) . The new Multi-band GNSS receiver guarantees precision and speed of signal acquisition even in inaccessible areas or areas full of buildings. Integrated ABC sensors with Altimeter, Barometer and three-axis electronic compass and TracBack function help users navigate back to the starting point. The constant connection is guaranteed by Smart Notifications and by the very useful Garmin Pay™ function, for fast and secure contactless payments that do not require credit card or cash. Unlimited personalization is made possible thanks to Connect IQ™, which allows you to download watch faces, widgets, apps and more.

Furthermore, the Instinct 2X Solar is the first smartwatch in the Garmin series to have an Obstacle Course Race sports profile, a specific function capable of displaying the various obstacles present on the course. The OCR profile allows athletes to manually record the type of obstacle (from the wall to the slackline). Once marked on the first lap, obstacles will be tracked automatically during the race. The Obstacle Course Race activity tracks number of laps on a particular course, times, number of obstacles, time spent on each obstacle, running metrics for individual legs (distance, pace, cadence, stride length, etc.), altitude profile, heart rate and much more.

The Tactical Edition version of the Instinct 2X Solar is designed for the tactical and action world. Garmin Instinct 2X Solar features are applied to the tactical and action world with the Tactical Edition. Thanks to the display of the GPS coordinates in dual mode, operating in isolated areas and without elements useful for orientation together with your team is even easier. When you need to get things done in the dark, the built-in LED flashlight leads the way during night operations. The Night Vision function instead allows you to always remain hidden and easily camouflaged thanks to a backlighting designed to be read even with night vision goggles. The Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition features Stealth Mode, which prevents GPS location sharing and disables wireless communication. The Kill Switch function allows you to complete the mission without compromising the secrecy of the information relating to the movement.

The Instinct 2X Solar is available from today at official retailers at the recommended price of 449.99 euros. The Tactical Edition version is instead available at the price of 499.99 euros.