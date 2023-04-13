Garmin has introduced its new Edge 540 and Edge 840 cycle computers, advanced and compact devices that offer a wide range of functions, including information on performance dynamics, advanced cartography, solar charging and much more.

Designed to meet the needs of all cyclists, from beginners to pros, the new Edge 540 and 840 combine a wide range of training metrics, such as adaptive coaching targeted to each athlete’s personal goals, improved navigation and connected features in a compact design it is light. In addition, solar-charged models offer even more range, with a battery life of up to 32 hours in heavy use or up to 60 hours in battery saver mode.

The metrics of the Edge 540 and 840 series provide information and analysis on the dynamics of performance, showing a detailed and immediate picture of the strengths and weaknesses in view of the commitments on the calendar. Thanks to the most updated version of ClimbPro ascent planning, it is possible to see the characteristics of the ascents encountered during the outing even if you have not planned a route before setting off.

The new Edge 540 and 840 are equipped with many innovative features designed for cyclists, such as cycling ability and route requirements, targeted adaptive coaching, real-time stamina, Power Guide and ClimbPro climb planning. In addition, both devices offer greater location accuracy thanks to multi-band GNSS technology.

Equipped with integrated cartography updated with improved and exit-specific maps, the new Edges also allow you to search for points of interest and view the routes and details of the trails around the world. With built-in safety and tracking features like LiveTrack, group messaging and incident detection, the Edge 540 and 840 series keep you safe on your bike rides.

As for pricing, the solar-powered versions of the Garmin Edge 540 and Edge 840 have suggested retail prices of $499.99 and $599.99 respectively, while the non-solar versions have suggested retail prices of $399.99. for Edge 540 and 499.99 euros for Edge 840.

Garmin’s new cycle computers represent a complete and cutting-edge solution for cyclists of all levels who are looking for a device that can help them monitor their performance, improve their training and enjoy greater safety during bike rides.