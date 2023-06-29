Garmont Vetta Tech GTX, a surprising boot

An error of judgment made it possible to test this Garmont Vetta Tech GTX boot in the toughest conditions. And the response has been amazing.

One of the first rules that those who go to the mountains learn immediately is that of never put on a new boot when you want to go on a long hike. New shoes must be tried on first, worn for a long time at home and then initially on short and gradually longer and more demanding routes, to gradually allow the foot and boot to “conform”. In my case, an error of judgment made it possible to carry out a harsh and involuntary “stress test” on the boot, and also on my feet.

Garmont Vetta Tech GTX: il test

I had recently received the Garmont Vetta Tech GTX boots for testing and just checked that the number was right, with the foot fitting well and feeling comfortable. To try it, I planned one short quiet trip in the Loo valley, in the Gressoney Valley; then, studying the map, I saw that one could be made beautiful crossing starting from the village of Niel, going up to Colle di Lazoney to then descend the entire long valley and return to Gressoney. Too bad that to complete this tour, stops and various variants included, in the end I was at stake for almost a whole day, wearing new boots, worn for the first time.

Definitely a mistake not to be repeated, but in this case a wrong evaluation made me verify in the field that, although the boot was brand new and the journey several hours long, the foot was not affected and I was able to complete the my long hike.

Grip e comfort

At this point I can rightly state that the fit of the Garmont Vetta Tech GTX is really comfortable and comfortable and in fact, in the company’s presentation it says that “this mountain boot includes all the Add solutions, based on the asymmetries of the feet to provide a perfect fit. L’Heel Lock guarantees heel locking and the light and breathable Ortholite® insole contribute to maximum walking comfort” and I can confirm it.

One more thing that I was favorably impressed by the “grip” of the sole or its ability to grip rocky terrain such as wet or roots; a few patches of snow allowed me to verify that even in this case the deep grooves in the tread guaranteed a secure footprint. Obviously the MICHELIN® Offroad sole knows how to do its job, thanks to a mixed compound that guarantees grip and stability even in the most difficult situations.

Even on via ferrata

I did the second test on the Ferrata Gamma 1 at Resegone, near Lecco. The sensation was of a boot that supports the foot well, enveloping and protecting it, on small rock supports such as on the rungs or iron steps of ladders and also in this case I was able to verify the reliability of the Vetta Tech GTX in an excursion challenging with rough terrain and along the via ferrata.

The Garmont Vetta Tech GTX not being a glacier boot, cannot be cramponed, but thanks to the waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX® Extended Comfort external membrane, it can also be used in winter hiking, perhaps combined with snowshoes or crampons.

Conclusions

In conclusion, we can recommend this boot from the Venetian company Garmont with Michelin sole to anyone looking for a comfortable, technological and reliable shoe to face the most demanding treks and via ferratas in safety.

List price 200 euros. For more information: it.garmont.com/

