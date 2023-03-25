The Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) could still be without a new president over the summer. Interim boss Johann Gartner wants to proceed cautiously in the search for a successor. At the same time, he did not rule out possible structural changes at a media event on Saturday in Windischgarsten. The earliest possible date for a new election would be the end of June. Candidates have yet to come out of cover at a Bureau meeting on Friday.

The next meeting of the highest ÖFB committee is scheduled for April 28th. A Federal General Assembly required for the election must be convened two months in advance. But then you should already have agreed on a name that would ideally also carry possible new statutes. “I don’t think it’s realistic that we’re going to be there in five weeks,” Gartner said. “I don’t want to push it through, whip it through, or push it through either, because otherwise it’ll be a non-starter.”

GEPA/Manuel Binder



One would have to do “homework”, according to the Lower Austrian. “If Christmas and Easter coincide, I would like us to think about how we can imagine this internally with the structure, agree on a name at the same time and then make the adjustments to the statutes that that person can also support.” Then should be announced by the Federal General Assembly. “If I don’t have a name for her, everyone tears me up. I don’t want to be,” emphasized the 71-year-old. “My goal is to make everything as clean as possible.”

Internal successor not excluded

The public calls for a president who comes from outside are getting louder. However, Gartner did not rule out a candidate from among the current presidency. “From my point of view it would be good if someone could get on board quickly.” The association’s structures with all the bodies are not easy to understand. “You have to get used to it quickly, that’s not insignificant.”

“I’ve heard the no from one or the other in such a way that it’s not absolute.” Gartner does not wish for a fight vote like that between Milletich and Roland Schmid in 2021. In return, he can also imagine an end to the voluntary work of the ÖFB President in the medium term. “There is no taboo subject.”

Trenches not filled in yet

The NÖFV boss had taken over the chairmanship on an interim basis at the beginning of February after Milletich resigned as a result of allegations of advertising squabbling. The trenches in the Presidium are still far from being filled in. Gartner: “I would be lying if I said it’s all bliss and washtub. The wounds are not even crusted over, let alone healed. It all takes time.” However, there is consensus that something needs to change – and that we should not act prematurely.