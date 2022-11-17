Home Sports Gaspardo, a mission and a dream: «To return to the national team for the World Cup? Of course I think about it”
UDINE. A first place to defend, the law of the former to be applied and a global dream in the background. The moment is particularly intense for Raphael Gaspardo, one of the best of the Apu in Mantua and one of the most anticipated in the big match that will be staged on Sunday at the Carnera against Pistoia: he and Antonutti, in fact, are the former players.

Gaspardo, against Pistoia is a clash at the top. What game are you planning?

«A very difficult match awaits us. They play well and know each other perfectly. We will have to be good at tackling a race that will be drawn to the end in the right way. The tactical keys will be the use of the pick and roll on the defense of their longs and the reading of the situations that will arise during the match».

You are an ex from Pistoia. What memories do you have of the season in Tuscany?

«I had a very good time in Pistoia, an important place in our basketball, with a very warm supporter. It was a year that allowed me to grow a lot from a personal point of view. The team reached a peaceful salvation in Serie A, so I keep a pleasant memory from all points of view».

On Sunday he will face Carl Wheatle, Apu’s betrothed in the summer. Then the deal fell through and the Udinese company turned to her.

«He is an excellent player, I know him having already played against him. He has great physicality and good technique, it’s not for nothing that he’s part of the British national team. I consider him a solid man for the A2 series, it will be a really good challenge with him».

We are a quarter of the way into the regular season. What impression did you get from the A2 series?

«This is a much more tactical and technical category than Serie A, there are also fewer spaces. In the higher category there are more physicality, speed and transition game. The referee meter is also different. I’m adjusting to a different game, which doesn’t mean it’s easier. There are very ready defenses here, also because we only play once a week and there’s a lot of time to prepare for Sunday’s match».

At what stage is the Apu in its growth path?

«Little by little we are getting into the mechanisms and from the coach’s point of view, we are starting to see the fruit of two months of work. To be at the top, however, it will still take time. I don’t know how much, but it’s a normal thing, there are many new players, there is a need for an adjustment period».

On the other hand, how do you find yourself in this team?

«I too am taking measures, but we are at a good point. I get along very well with my teammates, both on and off the pitch. As Boniciolli says, we willingly sacrifice ourselves in defense for our teammates and like to pass the ball: in Mantova there were actions in which I counted five passes in a row before shooting».

His partner and friend Mian is not having an easy time. Impressions?

«Fabio is a great player, he has excellent qualities. He just needs time, then he too will show everyone what he’s worth. I have no doubts”.

On Monday, the national team released their pass for the World Cup. Do you still think about the blue shirt?

«Italy did a good job, I saw a really splendid game. It’s an important moment for our basketball and I also feel a little like this qualification, having played in one of the previous “windows”. I have great memories of those moments, the group is fantastic. I will do my best with Apu to have a chance to go to the World Cup».

