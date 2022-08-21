Atalanta imposes a draw against Milan at the end of a match that has kept its premises and promises

Atalanta imposes a draw against Milan at the end of a match that has kept its premises and promises. Great intensity for the entire 90 ‘with the Goddess who does not suffer from a physical decline that would allow Milan to complete the comeback. Gasperini analyzes the challenge to the microphones of DAZN.

Atalanta appeared on the ball and present to herself for the whole 90 ‘. Challenge played on an equal footing in terms of intensity. Excellent signal for the future. The Goddess has returned to play on par with the big names. “The score reflects the match. An excellent match, interpreted well by both teams. It was not easy to outdo each other, the teams fought with competitive spirit and fairness, the result was a point that seems right to me. Last year we suffered a few games in the final. and sometimes we went too far in looking for solutions and consequently to lose a few too many games. And in any case, even last year when the team played well the defensive phase was complicated to beat. “

In goal Malinovskyi evidently prodded properly by his coach. Perhaps it is appropriate to review the reports also considering the "heaviness" of the goals scored by the boy. "He came to Bergamo with the characteristics as an advanced midfielder. Due to needs, we adapted having lost Papu and Ilicic. If you consider Malinovskyi a striker it means that I don't have clear ideas. These are his games but when you play others types of matches, against closed teams, we need strong players. They have embroidered on my words, he has always played, all the friendlies and also in Genoa. . It is no coincidence that Inter, Rome and Naples are hunting for double-digit strikers, we are not smarter than the others. ".

Atalanta appeared different, much fresher. And it remains an important foundation. “The group is still this, but clearly the years pass and there have been some spare parts. The team still needs to be modified despite having a solid base. Now we will see what will happen in the next few days. The outlook is linked to the day. Which does not mean pulling yourself together. back but we cannot cultivate who knows what objectives. If we are able to build our future, we will try to get some satisfaction as we have always done “.

