Gian Piero Gasperini loses the game with Milan and patience. The Atalanta coach argued with the Rossoneri fans at the San Siro on Sunday evening as he left the stadium in his car. Blame some teasing from the Milan supporters who flanked him, yelling at him through the window some insults and the unkind phrase “You’ve never won a f…”. Gasperini then throws them the sandwich he was eating through the window. The sandwich ended up in the other car. The fans picked it up by throwing it back at them, but at this point the Nerazzurri — arrived at the fourth defeat in five races He had closed the window to avoid the impact.