Gasquet beaten in the first round in Hamburg, Van Assche dismisses Muller

In just under two hours of play, Richard Gasquet gave up on Monday evening in the first round of the ATP 500 in Hamburg (Germany), against local Daniel Altmaier (5-7, 4-6). The Biterrois, 37 years old and 48th in the world, had however broken from the start in both sets.

But he failed to materialize, betrayed in particular by his second ball (38% of points won behind his second serve). He lets the 61st in the world, 24, slip away in the second round, where he will challenge the Spaniard Bernabé Zapata Miralles or the Russian Andrey Rublev.

There will however be a French representative in the second round, Luca Van Assche having emerged victorious, earlier in the day, from the 100% blue duel against Alexandre Muller (7-6 [3], 6-4). The 77th player in the world, yet not imperial in service (5 breaks conceded), took advantage of Muller’s largesse (20 break points conceded by the 81st in the world) to make his way to the next round, in 2:15. The 19-year-old will find the Argentinian Pedro Cachin or the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina there.

