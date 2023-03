Snowboard double Olympic champion Anna Gasser took third place at the season finale in the Slopestyle World Cup. The 31-year-old from Carinthia scored 82.25 points in Silvaplana, winner Julia Marino from the USA achieved better points with 87.25 and Tess Coady from Australia with 85.00.

British World Champion Mia Brookes had to settle for fourth place as conditions deteriorated.