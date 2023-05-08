Gather silver volunteers for the Hangzhou Asian Games_Zhejiang Online

Gather silver volunteers for the Hangzhou Asian Games

Source: Tide News





Reporter Huang Zhenzhen Correspondent Wu Chengyu

Activity site

On May 6, the launch ceremony of “Yinyaozhijiang Walking with the Asian Games” volunteer service for the veteran cadres in the province to help the Asian Games was held in Hangzhou.



The event was sponsored by the Bureau of Veteran Cadres of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Civilization Office, guided by the Organizing Committee of the 19th Asian Games, and undertaken by the Bureau of Veteran Cadres of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Civilization Office. At the event site, representatives of veteran cadre volunteers read out the letter of proposal, released the list of the first batch of 33 veteran cadres to help the Asian Games volunteer service points, and presented flags for 11 veteran cadres to help the Asian Games volunteer service teams. 53 veteran cadre volunteer service teams from the host cities of the Asian Games carried out on-site voluntary services such as Asian Games cultural promotion, medical services, calligraphy and painting gifts, handicraft production, legal consultation, financial anti-fraud, and crossing the “digital divide”.

Activity site

The relevant person in charge of the Bureau of Veteran Cadres of the Provincial Party Committee stated that the gathering of silver volunteers for the Hangzhou Asian Games is not only a response to the provincial Party Committee’s request of “all people participating in the Asian Games” and creating a strong atmosphere of “everyone is the host”, but also an active integration of the work of veteran cadres into the overall situation of the center , The specific practice of testing the educational achievements of the theme with actual performance. The province’s veteran cadres’ work departments will continue to cooperate systematically, organize and carry out a series of activities for veteran cadres to help the Asian Games in various forms and characteristics according to local conditions, and contribute to the success of the Asian Games.