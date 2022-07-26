Source title: Assemble into a Peak – adidas TERREX Chongli 168 Supercross Peak Starts

In July 2022, the Chongli 168 Supercross, which was named by adidas TERREX and attracted the attention of many trail running enthusiasts and many media, kicked off. Compared with the previous year, 9 difficulty groups and 13 subdivided tracks have been set up this year, and the number of groups with more than 100 kilometers has increased to 4 to meet the needs of trail runners of different levels. The women’s 10km cross-country group created their own cross-country track for female runners, with nearly 7,000 participants. Adidas TERREX Chongli 168 Supercross Peak Opening Scene Adidas TERREX, as a professional outdoor brand of Adidas, gathers many outdoor enthusiasts in Chongli in the name of off-road. In addition to the competition, it also sets up a brand theme exhibition area and an off-road equipment retail area of ​​adidas TERREX, to the athletes and spectators. Showcasing professional, functional and stylish outdoor gear and technology. Chongli 168 Supercross is one of the largest single-race cross-country races in Asia. It has always been a longing event for trail running enthusiasts. TERREX, as the official title sponsor brand, provides professional event services and product support while providing I hope that all outdoor players who love off-road and nature can gather at this moment and find their ideal ‘mountain’. adidas TERREX off-road equipment retail area product display The off-road equipment retail area of ​​adidas TERREX in the brand theme exhibition area Gather in the mountains and feel the charm of trail running From July 22nd to 24th, 2022, the adidas TERREX Chongli 168 Supercross brought together trail running enthusiasts and athletes from all over the country to meet in Chongli, and sweat fiercely on the mountains and peaks. The track of this competition covers most of the Winter Olympic venues in Chongli. In the wilderness and dense trails, players can feel the new changes brought by the Olympics in addition to the natural scenery. After nearly 20 hours of fierce competition, athletes Chen Chaojiang and Shang Xueer won the CTC (132.8KM) men’s championship and women’s runner-up. Among them, Chen Chaojiang completed the race in 18 hours, 16 minutes and 28 seconds; TEAM TERREX member Luo Tao Won the first place in the MTC (70.9KM) group, completed the race in 7 hours, 11 minutes and 42 seconds, and became the defending champion; in addition, the runner-up and third place in the women’s group were TEAM TERREX athletes Xiong Binbin and Li Chunxia; TEAM TERREX cross-country running Athlete Wang Zhihu won the UTC (168KM) men’s runner-up. CTC (132.8KM) Men’s Champion Chen Chaojiang at the finish line According to TEAM TERREX athlete Luo Tao recalled: “This is the largest off-road event in China at present. I am very happy to be able to defend the championship this time, and it also gives me a lot of confidence in the following events; the most memorable thing is during the competition. In the competition with the opponent, the gap changed rapidly on the way, the competition was fierce, and the night game was even more thrilling. It almost collapsed several times, but in the end, it held the title of champion; the next goal is to win the UTMB (OCC) group this year. champion.” TEAM TERREX member Luo Tao won the first place in the MTC (70.9KM) category Competitors trudge through the winding road Chen Chaojiang also sighed about this competition: “Compared to 2020, this year’s championship is really hard to come by. From falling behind at the start, narrowing the distance little by little in the later stage, stabilizing the mentality, and winning the final reversal. Champion; during the race, it was always raining at night, the temperature was very low, and the roads and tracks were muddy. Assemble into a peak, TERREX creates professional off-road events As a brand rooted in and committed to the outdoors, TERREX hopes that all trail running enthusiasts can safely enjoy the fun of outdoor sports. In addition to the strict requirements on mandatory equipment for this competition, TERREX arranged the largest Taiwu service station on the way to the track, providing services such as stretching, rest and food supply for the contestants for 48 hours without interruption. Served more than 3,500 runners. The stretching area of ​​TERREX Taiwu service station relaxes the muscles of the players Food Replenishment Area at TERREX Taiwu Service Station In trail running equipment, TERREX also brings a professional choice for athletes. In the competition, many athletes achieved good results wearing the TERREX Speed ​​Ultra trail running shoes. The design of the running shoes was tested by Tom Evans, who has 914 ITRA points. Pull game champion. The 42.5 size running shoe weighs only 210 grams. The midsole is composed of Boost TPU composite material and Lightstrick EVA cushioning, which balances rebound and cushioning. The ultra-light upper with drainage function, the whole pair of shoes was born for off-road racing. In addition to Speed ​​Ultra, TERREX also brings Trailrider trail running shoes for off-road novice and road runners, which are equally good in breathability, cushioning, durability and slip resistance, but the price is more affordable and cost-effective , In the competition, most of the off-road novice also put on the running shoes, and together with the off-road masters, they felt the charm of off-road running. In addition to trail running shoes, adidas TERREX also launched a full range of trail running equipment, including clothing and accessories. Among them, the outdoor trail running jacket is made of Windweave woven fabric that is lighter than general materials, providing different degrees of coverage for different areas of the body, and reasonably regulating body temperature during running; outdoor trail running T-shirts and shorts are made of red and fluorescent red and fluorescent The yellow color scheme makes it easier for runners to be found in the outdoor environment. The equipped AEROREADY technology provides moisture-wicking and sweat-wicking functions to help run arbitrarily. In addition, AGRAVIC trail running series caps, socks, water bags and other accessories provide a variety of styling possibilities for trail runners. Photographed during the race, the runners wear the AGRAVIC trail running series and Speed ​​Ultra Heart to nature, mountains and wilds together. Adidas TERREX gathers outdoor enthusiasts, connects every outdoor player with the love and protection of nature, and helps everyone to travel far away with persistent innovative products and technologies. peak”. You can search and follow the adidas TERREX WeChat official account for more event consultation or product information, and get information on community activities related to the Exploration Club, or enter the adidas TERREX official applet to share your “Story of the Mountain” with TERREX .

