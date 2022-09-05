Original title: Gathering together for the community cup to enjoy the joy of friendship and football

On September 4, the city-level finals of the second Beijing Community Cup Eight-a-side Football Tournament ended the fourth day of competition. On the same day, there was a game between the Huairou Temple Town Gaolianghe Village Team and the Shunyi District Zhao Quanying Youth Team. Both teams were the champion teams in their respective district-level qualifiers. However, the appearance of a red card broke the balance on the field. Huairou Team In the end, the opponent was defeated 4-1.

The red side is the Gaolianghe Village Team of Huairou Temple Town, and the blue side is the Zhaoquanying Youth Team of Shunyi District

The strength of the two sides in this game was equal. In the first half of the first half, their physical fitness was abundant, and the physical confrontation on the field was very fierce. The Huairou team is quite delicate and has more control; the Shunyi District is very fast and the defensive counterattack is very threatening. But the turning point came in the 16th minute of the game. Player No. 10 of the Huairou District team cut inward extremely fast in the frontcourt. Player No. 16 of the Shunyi District team went forward to intercept it regardless of his body. The referee showed him a red card and sent him off.

The Shunyi District team had no choice but to recover the defense, but the disadvantage of one less person in the midfield was too great, giving the Huairou District team frequent long-range shots and opportunities to cooperate with the attack. But they shared the same hatred and blocked the opponent’s many long-range shots by blocking the holes. In the 23rd minute of the game, the Huairou District team still cooperated, and finally No. 2 Sun Haoran scored in front of the goal and opened the team’s goal account.

No. 2 Sun Haoran (red) scored The Shunyi District team can still only defend with all their strength. There is only one offensive player in the frontcourt, and some are alone. Although the game was fierce, the two sides played very cleanly and friendly. During the intermission, the players of the Shunyi District team also took the initiative to ask the No. 10 player from Huairou District, expressing their apology for the excessive action. In the end, the Huairou District team played more and more smoothly. No. 13 Wang Shuai scored twice and No. 2 Sun Haoran scored another. In the last minute of the game, the core No. 10 player of the Shunyi District team, Bu Tianlong, took a corner kick and scored directly, showing his superb footwork. No. 13 Wang Shuai scores a long shot After the game, the players in Huairou District were very happy. Team leader Peng Pai said: "Our team can be regarded as a team as a whole. Everyone played together when they were very young. Later, everyone went to work separately. , there are teachers, police officers, social workers, etc., but we still get together to play football. In particular, there are teachers in the team, and the outstanding students they brought out have also joined the team, which makes our entire team very youthful and energetic." This is the first time that the Gaolianghe Village Team of Huairou Temple Town has participated in the Community Cup football match. Peng Pai said: "Last year, the first Community Cup, when we knew that there was such a competition, the registration period had already closed. It's a pity. This year we saw the notice. We organized the registration as soon as possible. We had 4 teams participating in the Huairou District Youth Group Preliminary Tournament, and we won all 3 games and entered the municipal final. The municipal finals are the champion teams of each district, and their strength is quite strong. The community cup is also a competition system. It gave us a chance to play against high-level teams." "This is the first time we participated in the Community Cup. Our goal is to play every game well, and there are no special requirements for performance. It is rare that because of the Community Cup football platform, our old friends can get together so well and enjoy friendship and football. We are all very happy."

