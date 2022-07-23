Home Sports Gatti: Can’t wait to face Real Madrid in the Champions League, Barcelona can learn from Bonucci every day – yqqlm
Live it on July 23. In an interview with a reporter from Juventus’ official website, Gatti said that he couldn’t wait to face Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Champions League, and said that he could learn new things from Bonucci every day.

Gatti said: “I can’t wait to play against teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid in Europe. Everything here is different and you won’t miss anything. Here, I can be with the champions. Training and the humility and desire to win is impressive. So it’s impossible for everyone at Juve not to improve.”

“At Juventus, people are paying attention to some of the minutiae that I wouldn’t have been paying attention to in the past, and it taught me a lot.”

“Bonucci? He’s a good player, a champion, learning something new from him every day.”

“My character is never giving up, and now I feel great, it’s unbelievable, just thinking about my family living 500 metres from the pitch, it’s incredible.”

