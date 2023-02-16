(LaPresse) With Gattuso “we had very nice moments, we won two Champions Leagues. Then the relationship wasn’t always good, we had personal problems that I don’t want to talk about”. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said so at a press conference in view of the match against Valencia, coached by Gattuso, in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup. “Many coaches have come out of that Milan. Gattuso’s teams have great intensity and a very clear identity. Motivation is very high, we have desire, motivation, everything. Last season this competition gave us so much. It was a great victory and let’s hope we repeat ourselves,” Ancelotti added.