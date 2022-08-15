With a team under construction, the Italian coach made his debut in the Spanish league with a win. Soler’s penalty decides

A penalty from Carlos Soler is enough for Gennaro Gattuso to make his debut in the Liga with a 1-0 win at the newly promoted Girona. Valencia is a team under construction and with obvious technical and environmental limitations as well as economic ones, and a good start for the eleventh Italian coach to compete against La Liga was fundamental. In Mestalla there were over 39,000 spectators who returned home happy: for the game and for the attitude shown by Valencia as well as for the result.

TRIBUTE TO GAYÁ — Gattuso fielded a very young and decidedly remedied formation. Two of his best men, Gabriel Paulista captain Gayá are out, the first injured, the second victim of a truly sensational case of sports injustice: two days before the start of this Liga in Gayá the disqualification for 4 rounds was confirmed inflicted on him for some statements against the referee, an episode that dates back to matchday 32 of season 21-22. The teammates took the field with the captain’s jersey 14 and at minute 14 all Mestalla stood up to applaud Gayá who thanked putting his hand on his heart.

CONTROL AND RIGOR — The match started under rhythm, also thanks to the suffocating humid heat, and was animated practically only by Valencia, pushed above all to the left by Jesus Vazquez, the 19-year-old singer called to replace Gayá and Samuel Lino, the Brazilian loaned by Atletico Madrid, debut in the Liga. After a couple of positive conclusions by Yunus Musah and Hugo Duro, Valencia went into recovery: free kick from the edge of the former Milan player Castillejo, Valery at the barrier extends his arm and stops the shot. Penalty transformed with calm and class by Carlos Soler (46 ‘) at the ninth consecutive center from the spot. See also Bertram starts off with the right foot beaten Ravenna at PalaOltrepo

EXPULSION AND DEFENSE — Valencia’s evening got complicated at the start of the second half when Eray Comert entered from behind on the ‘Tati’ Castellanos: the referee showed him the yellow card but was recalled to the Var, where he changed color on the card and sent the Swiss international (52 ‘ ). Gattuso removed the center-forward Hugo Duro to put the 18-year-old stopper Mosquera (born in 2004) and then also the defensive Foulquier for captain Soler. Valencia is withdrawn, with Girona who has entered Stuani, their best striker, moving to 4-4-2 but without frightening Gattuso’s team too much, ordered behind and ready to counterattack, not at all affected by the numerical inferiority. Excellent start for Gattuso.

August 14, 2022

