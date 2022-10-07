The Net gives, the Net takes away. It gives notoriety, prestige, consolidates memories; sometimes those memories obscure them and take away their merits, it can even happen that you cancel a World title. In the case of Claudio Gaudino, the 2006 World Cup: it was he and not Gian Piero Ventrone, who had accompanied Lippi to other victories, who made the Viareggio coach’s Italy race to the roof of Berlin. Shy as he is, the Prof is almost ashamed to give space to his very lucid memory: but that memory has it in his heart, exactly like that of the trainer who passed away on Thursday.