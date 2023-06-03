Gauff gets away with Andreeva, Ruud and Rune also pass

Cover image: Finalist in 2022, Coco Gauff dominated Mirra Andreeva in three sets to reach the round of 16. EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP

Welcome to this live dedicated to the 2023 edition of the Roland-Garros tournament. The Parisian Grand Slam tournament seems to have barely started, but we are already arriving at the second weekend of competition. Throughout the day, on a less disheveled rhythm than during our usual sports lives, we tell you here the essentials of what is happening at the Porte d’Auteuil.

France 4 (11:40 am – 1 pm), France 2 (3 pm – 8 pm), France 3 (11 am – 11:40 am, 1 pm – 3 pm, 8 pm – 8:35 pm). Matches at the Simonne-Mathieu court and the evening sessions of the Philippe-Chatrier court are on Prime Video.

Headliners of the day

After the eliminations of Russian Daniil Medvedev (No. 2 at ATP) and Italian Jannik Sinner (No. 9), the list of title contenders at the bottom of the table has shrunk considerably in recent days. On the Philippe-Chatrier court, the Dane Holger Rune (no. 6) will try to avoid falling into the trap in his confrontation with the Argentinian Genaro Alberto Olivieri (n° 231), little known but a clay court specialist.

Later the German Alexander Zverev (No. 27) will challenge him the American Frances Tiafoe (n° 12) during the night session, while the finalist of the last edition of Roland-Garros Casper Ruud (No. 4) will open the ball on the Suzanne-Lenglen court against the Chinese Zhang Zhizhen (#71). On the same ground, we will carefully follow the reception of the public for Taylor Fritz (n° 8), a few days after having turned him against him during his victory against Arthur Rinderknech. The American will face the Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo (n° 23).

In the women’s draw, the day will be marked by the third match of the world number 1 and big favorite, the Polish Every Swiatekfacing the Chinese Wang Xinyu (No. 80 at the WTA). But the match of the day on the women’s side will take place on Lenglen and will oppose a young player, the American Cori Gauff (19 years old, No. 6) to a very young player, the Russian Mirra Andreeva (16 years, No. 143). Also note the matches of Our Jabeur (#7) against Olga Danilovic (No. 105) andElena Rybakina (#4) against Sara Smiles Tormo (n° 132).

A little reading while waiting

Is Roland-Garros soluble in teleworking?

Roland-Garros 2023: Carlos Alcaraz slips into the round of 16 and continues to intimidate his opponents

Roland-Garros 2023: beyond the dismal record of the French, a promising young generation

Roland-Garros: since when did the French not reach the round of 16?

Roland-Garros 2023: “A Grand Slam without psychodrama, it’s not possible for me”, the turbulent beginnings of Novak Djokovic

Roland-Garros 2023: court fever 14

The detailed program for this Saturday can be found here.

Because it’s not just tennis in life… To receive our free newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, this is where it happens.

And also. The next sports lives of the World.