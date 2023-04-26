Gay law and retaliation, the Disney-DeSantis war ends up in court – breaking latest news

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT IN NEW YORK- Disney is suing Ron DeSantis: the clash between the entertainment empire and the conservative governor of Florida is destined to end up in court. It began last year when Disney, which has a Florida park with 75,000 employees, under pressure from employees, protested a governor-sponsored law that prohibits teachers from discussing gender identity and sexuality with children. The measure is called “Parental Rights in Education” but critics call it “Don’t say gay”.

DeSantis has since put in place a plan to strip Disney World of its self-governing privileges. The Californian company accuses him of punishing her for her political positions, “threatening her economic future in the area and violating her constitutional rights.” At the heart of the dispute is a special tax district, which includes Disney World. The district created in 1967 southwest of Orlando gave Disney unusual control over fire, police, garbage, electricity, road maintenance, planning.

In February, however, the legislature allowed DeSantis to appoint a board that oversees the district in order to limit the autonomy of the company. In the past Disney, which pays 1.2 billion in taxes, was able to appoint the heads of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the government entity overseeing it. However, Disney has circumvented the manoeuvre: before the new members took office, it obtained two agreements with the previous members which give it the authorization to build another 14,000 hotel rooms, a fifth theme park and three more smaller ones; and limiting the use of surrounding land (no strip clubs, for example).

DeSantis, furious, responded by announcing possible new measures, including building a prison next to Disney World and safety inspections in the park. Yesterday those two deals made by Disney were canceled by the new board. A few minutes later the lawsuit was launched, with the assistance of a former Trump lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli. “In America, the government cannot punish you for expressing your opinion.”

DeSantis is considered a rival to Trump in the race for the Republican nomination for the White House. He is currently visiting Israel, after stopping in Japan and South Korea, and will then fly to the United Kingdom: he is officially on a “trade mission” for the state, but he has had meetings at the highest levels, with prime ministers and foreign ministers. Surprised by a question from reporters about polls favoring Trump, he replied: “I’m not a candidate. We’ll see if and when that changes.” He’s solidified his conservative pedigree in recent weeks signing a law to ban abortion after six weeks, one of the most restrictive in the nation, and another that will allow issuing death sentences against a convict by a vote of 8 out of 12 jurors rather than unanimously.