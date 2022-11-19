Home Sports Gazzada-Expo Inox a “classic” with bad memories
THEY VIGEVANO

Tonight’s match at Gazzada Schianno (at 9 pm, referees Marco Toffali from Villasanta and Eric Petronio from Milan) between Coelsanus Basket 7 Laghi and Expo Inox is a very classic of this championship, even if today coach Alfonso Zanellati’s team plays with aegis of a new club, but on the same historical technical system.

And, traditionally, the trip to Varese has almost never been a lavish satisfaction.

This evening is worth even more because with a victory the Expo Inox Now Basketball Academy Vigevano could dig distance with third place and precisely with the strong Varese, otherwise it would be sucked into the tussle of a still very short top ranking. Sandro Kordis and his companions will try even if the news from the infirmary is not good. Muzio is still at a standstill, the young Pirovano has broken his hand in a disordered way and will be out for a long time, but above all the outcome of the latest medical check on Lonati’s shoulder has established that coach Zanellati’s young big man will have to undergo surgery and stay out in fact, the whole season. “We will return to the market, we are viewing various profiles, but there is nothing useful to us nearby and taking a player from outside increases costs”, explains Zanellati who, inevitably, now needs a new pawn to reinforce the long park, waiting for Muzio to return from the long injury in 2023, if all goes well.

Serie C Gold Lombardy, red group, ninth day: today (6.30 pm) Libertas Cernusco-Nuovenergie Settimo, Advanta Consulting Marnatese-Delta Line Opera; (9pm) Coelsanus Basket 7 Laghi Gazzada Schianno-Expo Inox Now Basketball Academy Vigevano, Robur Saronno-Sporting Milanotre, Professional Link Cermenate-Conforama Italia Varese Academy, Galvi Lissone-Csc Cusano Milanino; tomorrow (6 pm) Invalves Nervianese-Far Networks Argentia Gorgonzola.

Classification: Robur Saronno 14 points; Expo Inox Now Basketball Academy Vigevano 12; Invalves Nervianese, Coelsanus Basket 7 Laghi Gazzada Schianno, Advanta Consulting Marnatese 10; Galvi Lissone, Libertas Cernusco, Professional Link Cermenate, Far Networks Argentia Gorgonzola 8; Delta Line Opera, Sporting Milanotre 6; New Energy Seventh, Conforama Italia Varese Academy, Csc Cusano Milanino 4.Fabio Babetto

