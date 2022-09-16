In the sixth episode of the Officina Gazzetta Motori tutorial series we talk about the engine air filter of our car, an important element to always have maximum performance. After working on the Cupra, here are some small tips to perform the operation in a few minutes

Luca Frigerio – Milano

Getting your hands inside modern cars is increasingly complicated: in fact, the presence of electronics, numerous sensors and many aesthetic components used to “embellish” the engine compartment obliges you to bring the car to the workshop even for more maintenance. simple. However, there are still some components that can be replaced without complications even in the home garage: one of these is the engine air filter, the lung of our car. Dust and impurity in the air are captured by this fundamental element to prevent them from ending up in the combustion chamber. For this reason, from time to time, it is good practice to check the condition of the filter, to clean or replace it, or to directly follow the maintenance intervals indicated by the manufacturer. On most of the cars it is clearly visible in the engine compartment and with the right tools you can do a quick and clean job, let’s find out how.

Engine air filter: how to do it 1 — On most of the cars on the market, more or less recent, petrol, diesel or hybrid, the engine air filter is located under the hood, exactly like on the Cupra Formentor used for this tutorial. So, the first thing to do is to lift it up using a lever or button in the cockpit (often located at the bottom left of the driver) and make sure that the dipstick to hold it up is well positioned (many models also have the trunk that keep the hood open without other locking elements). Recognizing the filter box is quite simple: it is a black plastic box whose dimensions can vary according to the cubic capacity of the engine. In order not to be confused with the cover protecting the engine, a tube, also in black plastic, flows into the filter box, called the intake duct, from which the air is sucked before going inside the engine. It may be useful to use a magnetic lamp to be applied on the bonnet to illuminate the engine compartment. See also Miracle of Real, the City goes out Ancelotti still beats Guardiola

Engine air filter: how to do it 2 — Once the airbox has been identified, the cap must be opened to remove the filter: it is possible that there are sealing clips or that you need to arm yourself with an Allen key or screwdriver to unscrew the screws that hold the block closed. With the lid removed, the filter should be in plain sight and can be removed directly by hand, but pay attention to the direction it is inserted or if there are arrows that can help identify how it is positioned. You can proceed with the replacement and insert the new component, always making sure the direction and that it is well in place before closing the filter box cover. If there are fixing screws, tighten them in a cross order (to make it adhere evenly) and do not overdo the tightening torque so as not to damage the plastic thread. The operation is complete and the hood can be closed without any special precautions when the engine is restarted.

Data sheet Cupra Formentor 2.0 TDI Motor 4 cylinders in line, 16 valves, 1,968 cc Maximum power 150 Cv tra i 3.000 ed i 4.200 giri/min Maximum torque 360 Nm tra i 1.600 ed i 2.750 giri/min Transmission Seven-speed Dsg dual-clutch automatic transmission Traction Integral 4Drive Dimensions Length 445 cm, width 184 cm, height 151 cm, wheelbase 268 cm, 420 liter trunk, 55 liter tank Weight 1,623 kg with driver Full speed 203 km/h Acceleration 0-100 km / h 8.6 seconds Consumption declared 5.7-6.2 l / 100 km in the combined cycle Wltp CO2 emissions declared 150-162 g / km in the Wltp cycle Prezzo 39,200 euros turnkey See also At Wimbledon won the coat Rybakina (born and resident of Mosca)