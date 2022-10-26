In the afternoon on the Heroes server, debate, comparison and analysis of the last European round, together with Stefano Cantalupi
Another appointment with on Discord. The social network will host Stefano Cantalupi at 3 pm tomorrow 27 October, to whom you can ask your questions about the Champions League round that has just ended in the comments section. Juventus already out of the competition after the defeat in Lisbon, Milan one point from qualifying for the second round, Napoli in a state of grace, the situation of Inter and much more. There are many hot topics of this episode, we will talk about them together here, in the Heroes servers
not to be missed
—
An event not to be missed, in short, but which will not be the last. Always on Discord we will compare ourselves with readers in many future events of sport, businesses, victories, major issues. We will do it with the best signatures of the Gazzetta and with the great athletes who will come to visit us.
October 26, 2022 (change October 26, 2022 | 17:24)
