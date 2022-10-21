Gazzetta Sports Awards, the champions parade: Jacobs and the Pilato Man and Woman of the Year

From our correspondents Stefano Arcobelli, Andrea Buongiovanni

Emotions in the Temple. The eighth Gazzetta Sports Awards SeeSicily are cloaked in history, myths and the beauty of athleticism. To reward the Champions of the year, there could not have been a more enchanting scenario than Segesta. This is a magical evening. The most beloved and winning Azzurri of 2022 parade on stage. In the evening hosted by Geppi Cucciari (it will be broadcast on October 31 by La7 and streamed on gazzetta.it), the president of RCS Mediagroup, Urbano Cairo is happy to “see great champions “and to award Man of the Year Marcell Jacobs,” the fastest man in the world “. The Olympian: “Honored to receive it for the second consecutive year”: And Cairo: “I rejoiced for European gold, Jacobs makes us sell at the top”. The sprinter talks about the triumphal season and always remembers the double in Tokyo: “Injuries are part of the game, it is not easy to deal with them, but we must understand that an injury can be a way to restart”. The curtain with the first pages of the Gazzetta was amusing: “I only need world gold!”. On Monday Marcell will resume preparation for the indoor European Championships and the summer World Championships: “A month without a track, I miss running: if I don’t run, I’m bored”. The tattoos? “When something important happens”.

Nibali Sicilian legend — The new president of the Region, Renato Schifani, rewards Vincenzo Nibali with the Legend SeeSicily together with the Hon. Manlio Messina: “We have always expressed many champions. Nibali is now the symbol”. Lo Squalo dello Stretto on the stage fresh from retreat: “My memories as a kid? I didn’t think I could get where I arrived, 18 years later. The last great victory in Randazzo in the Giro di Sicilia” underlines the king of the Giro and the Tour : “The most exciting victory was the triumph at the Giro d’Italia, the pink jersey gives you great joys. Then the Milan-Sanremo won unexpectedly, there was an explosion of joy. I would have liked only an Olympic medal . I tried and tried again but it was not possible. Now I have many projects, the future is all to be lived and built, step by step. My farewell in my Messina is wonderful. I think I have given wonderful moments “. See also Inter closes with a goal against Udinese: Scudetto party inside and outside the stadium

Golden Pilate — Simona Ruggeri (Unipol) from Taranto rewards the Woman of the Year: the fabulous ranista Benedetta Pilato. The 17-year-old, also from Taranto, triumphs thanks to her gold feats at the World Championships and at the European Championships. “Faith? A starting point. Next 5 Olympics? I don’t know if I will be able to resist …”. The duet with Cucciari on the quizzes for the license that Benny will be able to take from 18 January, when the swimmer will come of age, is fun. “You deserve the pink paper …”.

Scudetto — The best team of the year is Milan. The general manager of the Gazzetta, Francesco Carione (“Sicily has always been important for the Gazzetta”) rewards Ivan Gazidis, CEO of the Italian champion club: “The final of last season was exciting. It was a special moment. , the awards are always important: we are honored, it is another great achievement. After 11 years it has been wonderful. This work is the result of tradition, the strength of the club. Pioli is the right coach of Milan. Now we must look forward, we are staying. working hard for the future. We have to win the next two Champions League matches. ”

Performance — The president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, talks about the incredible 2022 of blue sport: “Everyone talked about 2021, 283 second medals in the world, in 2022 we are first in Europe. Doing better is almost impossible but we do not limit ourselves. Then rewards Performance of the year: Gregorio Paltrinieri wins it. “What do I think when I swim? Focused on what to do. I learned how to dodge jellyfish. I would like to promote open water swimming in Sicily. It is important to swim without destroying the sea “. Malagò defines him as an athlete-genius” for many years at the top, he had the idea to change, in his opinion the bottom gave him new stimuli. He will do well both in the pool and in the sea “. Speaking of fatigue, 32 years after Split, Yeman Crippa brings the European gold of the 10,000 back to Italy, succeeding Totò Antibo in Monaco:” The head counts a lot in longer distances, I knew hold on “. Yeman, Revelation of the Year, tells how he became an Inter fan thanks to his adoptive father. His football idol is Eto’o but his myths are his parents. Finally he dreams” of being a protagonist at the Paris Games “. See also The pilots prepare the Pavia-Venice raid: "Ticino too low, right to start elsewhere"

Trainer — Fefè De Giorgi, awarded with the Ring from the Damiani brand, is the coach of the men’s volleyball world champion national team: “The boys – says the coach – go very fast and basically I transmit calm, but in training I am very demanding to keep a good intensity. The years of Velasco were those of the turning point, a generation of miners because he made us work a lot. A period in which we knew how to win and lose. Now I have brought back the culture of work, the sense of belonging, the pride in representing Italy by transmitting positive emotions. The defeats in the Nations League were used correctly, we had a month to overturn them in World Cup victories “. And he checks the photo of the cat with gold … “2 and a half million views”.

Boban — Total midfielder, Zvonimir Boban, is 2022 football legend. “La Gazzetta has defined us polite, determined football and culturally not only in Italy. An award that defines me even more”, thanks the former footballer, 1 Champions and 4 Scudetti with Milan. “Manager? A job that is always full of passion and pitfalls, like on the pitch. I try to live everything to the fullest, but I had to forget who I was. Now I always follow my values. When I stopped dribbling I retired.” Gianni Valenti, deputy director of the Gazzetta: “We transmit passion, happiness in a simple moment. We tell about our champions who continue to win year after year. The most widely read newspaper, the digital battleship with 20 million users”. The Paralympic award of 2022 goes to swimmer Xenia Francesca Palazzo, 7 medals (4 golds) at the World Championships in Madeira. To reward her, she returns to the stage in Paltrinieri: “A great emotion, to come back here. I was born in Palermo, I did not think I would win this award since I am part of a very strong national team. Swimming saved my life, swimming made me live “, the blue who now lives in Verona is moved. “I would like to do the bottom” and she finds Greg’s complicity “maybe at Dominate the water, I’ll wait for you”. An exciting greeting also for Alex Zanardi. See also Athletics, World Test for Jacobs in Belgrade - Sports - Other Sports

Super Ago and Bebe — The Legend of the year is also Giacomo Agostini, the most famous motorcyclist. Ago he is 80 years old, he is a Totem. “My favorite now? On Sunday I hope for Pecco Bagnaia 50 years after my title with an Italian bike. What do I miss from when I was riding? It is impossible to return after retirement if you love your sport, it was hard to leave. of falling a little, today there is more safety. My suit weighed 1 kg, today 8 kg. I still ride a motorcycle, I’m 10, I do an exhibition. motorcycle, I also won 18 Italian titles! “. The Paralympic Legend Award goes to Bebe Vio. “Legend? I hope my career is not over … What am I missing? Graduating in May in International Studies”. Then he talks about his Academy “a great way to train our boys in 5 sports, Olympic and Paralympic together. A good example of integration. Now we would like to qualify as many young people as possible for the Paris 2024 Paralympics”. The moment of irony was the irruption of the Autogol on stage that nicely assign the social award of the year to Max Allegri …