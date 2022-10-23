At the Foro Italico another day full of enthusiasm. Then it’s up to Montano, Fiamingo and Di Francisca: “Sicily in the heart and in the destiny”

From our correspondent Andrea Buongiovanni @abuongi



The second chapter of the Gazzetta Sports Days at the Foro Italico in Palermo is also an explosion of enthusiasm. The seventeen camps on which students and others try their hand at the most disparate disciplines are stormed from morning to evening. And the talks with the samples are of great quality. On Saturday at the Sport Tourism Arena, it is mainly fencing, which has always been a forge of tricolor medals, thanks to the presence of three absolute stars. Two, more or less recently, have hung up their guns, Aldo Montano and Elisa Di Francisca. Another is in full swing, Rossella Fiamingo. All, in one way or another, are closely linked to Sicily.

With Bortuzzo — Montano, gold in his saber in Athens 2004, tattooed on his skin the Elephant, symbol of Catania, an hour (20h52’53 “) and a date (11.10.2011): these are those of the moment in which he conquered the city of Etna the world title. “On the island – says the 43-year-old from Livorno, who retired after the Tokyo Games – there is culture and tradition for fencing. Being here is always a pleasure ”. Next to him, on the pink stage, is the friend Manuel Bortuzzo, the swimmer who was paralyzed in February 2019 after being the casual victim of a shooting. The two met in the house of Big Brother Vip and a very close relationship was born. It was Aldo who was most determined to push him back into the water to try to realize the dream of the 2024 Paralympics. “He helped me get back into the game – says the 23-year-old from Treviso – and in the meantime, I always try to be myself. But how much effort in training… “. See also Palermo, the new coach. In contention Corini, D'Angelo, Ranieri, Andreazzoli

The Queen’s — Di Francisca and Fiamingo “challenge each other to a duel” with words, never banal, sitting side by side. The jesina, 40 years old in less than two months, Olympic gold medal in individual and team foil in London 2012, retired in 2019, remembers that her bond with Sicily is due to her father, from Villarosa di Enna. “But I haven’t been there for a year – explains the two times mom – and it’s always nice to come back. This is fertile land for our discipline, as demonstrated by the many champions who grew up here, from Pizzo to Garozzo, from Avola to Fiamingo itself ”. Yes, Rossella, silver with five circles in the sword at Rio 2016, 31 years old in July, is from Catania. “My city, Modica, Palermo, Mazara – she underlines – many places and many important masters. The level in the regional context is very high and from the under 14 category there are many incentives to do well. We have particular motivations ”. And down cheers.

Port3 — Like the ones that Pasquale Gravina deserves, 52-year-old unforgotten blue volleyball champion twice in the Nineties who, in collaboration with Andrea Di Lenna and, on this occasion, Fefè De Giorgi, under the current goal of the men’s national team, new world champion and of the former footballer Beppe Dossena, world champion himself (in 1982), proposes “Port3”, an original theatrical performance with which he dismantles a series of beliefs and clichés that have always surrounded the world of sport and beyond. To be seen. See also Serie B, Palermo-Genoa 1-0: Brunori always thinks about it

The SeeSicily project is linked to the Gazzetta Sports Awards to convey the image of Sicily through sporting excellence of national and international importance. Thanks to this tourism enhancement project, starting from 2021, tourists who have planned a holiday in Sicily, have been able to take advantage of free vouchers from the Region. Just click on www.visitsicily.info

October 22, 2022 (change October 22, 2022 | 23:25)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

