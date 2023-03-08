Home Sports GC suffers – and what Egli and Sforza think about it
Sports

GC suffers – and what Egli and Sforza think about it

by admin
GC suffers – and what Egli and Sforza think about it

GC suffers from its own history. Today the club is in a relegation battle, it has no president and it is unclear what will happen to the Chinese owners. What do two past heroes and a celebrity fan say about it?

On the way to the championship title in 1984: Andy Egli (right) in a duel with Martin Andermatt from Basel, with Kurt Jara in the background.

Paolo Foschini / RDB / Getty

At GC it remains unclear where the journey should go. Bill Pan, the emissary from Fosun’s Chinese headquarters, is still in the process of getting a picture of what the resigned governor Sky Sun left behind for the attention of the owners in Zurich. Vice President András Gurovits is working with Pan to ensure that “more Swissness, more Zurich, more GC” will be installed in the club in the future.

See also  No discounts for Ciurria: Pordenone for now resists Monza's proposals

You may also like

Yulduz and Fariba Hashimi: Escaping the Taliban, chasing...

Germany and its Olympic bids … – SPORT...

The Wizards sign Xavier Cooks through the 2023-24...

Euroleague: Bayern win against French champions

the next coaches of Juventus, Inter and Milan

Bundesliga: FC Bayern loses in Gladbach, Stuttgart defeats...

Donnarumma will return to Italy in the summer

Champions League: Dortmund fails at Havertz and Chelsea

Referees, the revolution at the top in The...

The vaccine crisis is not over yet?Djokovic withdraws...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy