GC suffers from its own history. Today the club is in a relegation battle, it has no president and it is unclear what will happen to the Chinese owners. What do two past heroes and a celebrity fan say about it?

On the way to the championship title in 1984: Andy Egli (right) in a duel with Martin Andermatt from Basel, with Kurt Jara in the background. Paolo Foschini / RDB / Getty

At GC it remains unclear where the journey should go. Bill Pan, the emissary from Fosun’s Chinese headquarters, is still in the process of getting a picture of what the resigned governor Sky Sun left behind for the attention of the owners in Zurich. Vice President András Gurovits is working with Pan to ensure that “more Swissness, more Zurich, more GC” will be installed in the club in the future.