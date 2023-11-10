Home » Ge Manqi Wins Gold in Women’s 100-Meter Track and Field Finals
Ge Manqi Wins Gold in Women’s 100-Meter Track and Field Finals

by admin

Ge Manqi, the gold medal winner in the women’s 100-meter track and field at the Hangzhou Asian Games, continues to dominate the track as she represented the Shanghai team in the women’s 100-meter track and field finals of the University Group B of the Youth Association of China. Ge Manqi impressed the audience by winning the women’s 100-meter track and field final in 11.56 seconds, securing the first deposit.

In an interview with reporters after the game, Ge Manqi expressed, “A season is over, and this competition is also my adaptation and recovery during the winter training period.” She also mentioned her goal of challenging the Paris Olympic Games athlete’s standard time of 11.07 seconds, and she is determined to adjust her condition and prepare for the battle with all her strength.

The day of the competition also saw 14-year-old Chen Yujie of the Zhejiang team winning the gold medal in the middle school women’s 100-meter race with a time of 11.43 seconds, surpassing the women’s 100-meter gold medal times of University Group A and University Group B. Ge Manqi expressed her happiness for Chen Yujie’s excellent results and her expectation for her to join the Chinese national team and develop in a higher and further direction, providing a positive outlook for the women’s relay.

Overall, Ge Manqi’s victory and her perspective on the upcoming talent in Chinese track and field have brought positivity and high expectations for the future of the sport. With her determination and the emerging talents like Chen Yujie, the future of Chinese track and field looks promising.

