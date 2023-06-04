Gebre Selassie ends his career. Will he be a manager? Now I want to take a break from football, he says

When did you decide that?

I had already made up my mind before this season, but I didn’t want to say anything. I don’t like when it’s made into an unnecessary halo and the last matches are counted down and so on. I was already very broken after leaving Bremen, but I was tempted to return to Slovan also because of the cabin. It ended up being two years. And it was very nice to experience daily football joys and worries again at the Czech level.

So why are you quitting?

I don’t want to keep trying for health reasons. As a defender, I can’t avoid fights on the pitch, both with headers and on the ground. When the fight was fifty-fifty, I no longer felt like shoving my body in there without considering how it would turn out for me. The risk was getting too big for me. It didn’t seem reasonable to me anymore. And the end was coming anyway. I know I could still play but I’m glad I can stop now and it’s my decision and I’m not stopping because I don’t have anymore to play. I am convinced that this is the best way to leave. I’ve also always said that I don’t want to end up at a stage where I can no longer actively play sports with my family. I can’t imagine life without sports.

So won’t you miss football?

Will be. I’m sure every footballer misses it after their career ends, whatever time it is. But I won’t miss ‘having to’. Departures for training, dates of videos, preparations and so on. I look forward to being a greater master of my time. Even that unfortunate injury showed me that it was the right decision, that I can function even without football. When I’m fully fit, I’m looking forward to other things I’d like to try within the sport.

That’s it. My professional career also ends with the 22/23 season. I went into this season with that decision. Naturally, I wanted to say goodbye on the pitch. However, as is often the case in life and especially in sports, everything rarely goes according to plan. pic.twitter.com/Q74R3sYVkA — Theodor Gebre Selassie (@TheoGS23) June 4, 2023

What kind?

All the sports that I didn’t have time for or were physically demanding to combine with a professional career within the current season. For example, beach volleyball, tennis, I’d like to ride a bike more, I’m starting golf, which isn’t that demanding, but I’m getting the hang of it. Winter sports too. In short, I want to live an active life without the limitations of professional sports. See also DFB Cup semi-finals for women: Wolfsburg wants revenge against Bayern

Are you therefore not going to kick somewhere in a lower competition?

Now it’s really true that I want to take a good rest from football and I don’t even have the urge to continue playing football now at any cost. However, it is also true that I cannot imagine a life completely without football, but now I will certainly not be actively looking for it for some time.

Footballers always say that a career is too short. How fast did she get away from you?

Very fast. But I always say that one of the fairest things in the world is that time flies at the same rate for everyone.

Didn’t coach Kozel persuade you to stay at least one more season in Liberec?

Yes, I had fun with the coach, he wanted me to continue, and so did my teammates. I made a somewhat selfish decision considering that this is good for me and I can live with it much better than if I had a worse injury and was forced to quit.

When did you realize that the duel with Sparta was your last?

Basically as soon as the match was still going on. When I was diagnosed at the hospital with a broken ankle, I counted the weeks and realized that it was very likely done. Of course, it was unpleasant, but there are things you can’t control. Every time I replay that fight in retrospect, I would go through it the same way. That’s how I always played football, I never avoided fights as a defender.

You limped off the field, so you’re not planning to organize a farewell match?

Not currently. And I would find it strange to plan a farewell myself. I am now looking forward to the summer, which I can hopefully spend with friends, family and take a break from the football carousel. And we’ll see what opportunities arise over the summer. See also Atalanta has learned its lesson — Sportellate.it

You have never made a secret of the fact that after the end of your career, you would like to continue working in Slovan in a managerial capacity. Is it still up to date?

I can plan a lot of things, but the people who make the decisions may have a different approach. I talked about it with the owner, I told him my ideas so that it made sense to me from all sides to do something like this. I would certainly be more attracted to managerial functions than coaching, but since the club is somehow set up, it would be inappropriate for me to specify it now. But in a sports analogy, the tennis ball is not in my court now.

I assume that during your nine years in the Bundesliga, you have sufficiently ensured that another job is not a life necessity for you.

I was lucky to be raised to value money. Until I had some financial stability in my life, I certainly wasn’t a spendthrift. And when I started making better money, I tried to still use it wisely, I invested. And I’m glad that I’ve reached a certain stage in my life where I don’t have to worry about basic life things like housing or food. Now I started looking for a way to enjoy some things in life. That’s why I’m also looking forward to this summer and want to try a lot of things. But I’m afraid I’m not the type who can just stay at home and do nothing. I don’t think it fills my soul.

How do your parents take the end of your career? You once revealed that your mother could not accept for a long time the fact that you took up football instead of college.

I suppose mom would still like me to play now. However, I’m sure that once it’s all official, even if my parents know about my end of course, they’ll hit me even harder saying that I could still study something. (smiles) See also Allegri's wrath against booing, Milan here are Tottenham and then Leao... Kessiè is back in fashion for Inter

And will you?

For now, I’ll spend the whole summer thinking about what will make sense for me in the future.

You played for Bremen in the Bundesliga for nine years, did the return to the Czech league meet your expectations?

He fulfilled what concerns the Czech cabin, which is, after all, different from abroad. (thinks) Otherwise, our league as such is very physical, not very technical. In Liberec, after the arrival of coach Kozlo, we started to practice a football style, which is good when it is not only played with kicks. But we alluded to the fact that it is not possible to play only in combination, because there are months when there are worse terrains. And when you have a team made up of only football players, some non-football teams will beat you.

I know that after returning from Germany you often had reservations about the performance of Czech referees…

A parent always teaches their children that if you don’t have anything nice to say, it’s better not to say anything at all. So I hope the referees try their best. I’d rather not talk about how we use VAR here.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law Coach Michal Bílek (left) and Theodor Gebre Selassie during training of the Czech national football team before the World Cup qualification match against Armenia and Italy.

What will you remember most from your career?

It’s probably too early for this now. Moments from my time in Bremen often come back to me at the moment, and other various memories will probably come over time. For me, the iks are probably the most important friendships, the best friends I have left from my football life, which is probably the best thing. Of course, there are also some successes in addition to that. One of the highlights of my career is the title with Liberec, matches for the national team and participation in two European Championships. Even those long years in Bremen. I think it’s not completely automatic that a person stays in one place for so long, especially in such a demanding competition. I’m a little sad now that I wasn’t able to fully enjoy the full stadiums and the atmosphere. I was always absolutely focused on everything to give my best performance and I couldn’t go on the pitch thinking that now I’m going to enjoy the atmosphere in Dortmund. I’m not the using type.

How sorry are you that you played the minimum in European cups and your last game was the debacle between Liberec and Bucharest in 2009?

Because of this, Michael Rabušic always teases me that he has more European matches than me. (smiles) Of course I regret not playing more in European competitions. But at the same time, I know that year after year I have experienced an atmosphere in the Bundesliga that is at least the same as in the European cups, and I have also played there against teams that regularly play in European competitions.

How important is the fact that you were the first dark-skinned Czech representative in your career? Do you think that you have moved Czech society forward?

I hope so. But I can’t say I’m convinced of that. I hope this has become a relatively normal thing, but only time will tell.

Do you still encounter racism in the Czech Republic?

Of course. For example, I was sitting with my sons in the square in Liberec with an ice cream and a gentleman was walking by and saying some things loudly… I’m glad that my children didn’t notice it, and I’m glad that I was able not to react to the situation, because he would have there was no point in getting into an unnecessary confrontation with someone who was obviously unhappy with his life.

Finally, you announced your return to Liberec with a clip that caught the attention of the entire football world. Do you have a farewell video planned?